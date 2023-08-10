Kebbi Governor, Nasir Ahmed Idris, has approved the sum of N675 million as furniture allowance for the chairpersons of 21 local government areas in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmed Idris, who made this known in a statement on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, quoted the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mohammed Sani-Umar, as saying that “the approval is for 2022 to 2024”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while appreciating the governor for the gesture, the permanent secretary also commended him not only for making people’s lives meaningful but also for executing projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the members of the public.

Reacting to the development, Aminu Ahmed, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, who is also the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, lauded the governor on behalf of his colleagues.

He assured that the money would capture furniture allowance for the local government council, councillors and secretaries.

“The allowance is long overdue but with the coming of this administration, our impeccable and amiable governor has graciously approved the allowance, this is a sign of good leadership.

“May Almighty Allah guide him and give him the wisdom to excellently pilot the affairs of the state,” he prayed.