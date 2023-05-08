Katy Perry went glam in gold for King Charles III’s coronation concert Sunday night.

The songstress hit the stage at Windsor Castle in a metallic Vivienne Westwood bespoke corseted gown that complemented her larger-than-life performance.

The 18th century-inspired dress was handcrafted especially for the occasion and meant to exude “baroque grandeur,” according to an official press release.

The “Teenage Dream” singer, 38, accessorized with matching gold statement earrings and her hair pulled back into a sleek updo.

Perry — who serves as an ambassador for the King’s British Asian Trust — looked incredible as she belted out two of her classic hits, “Roar” and “Firework,” to the massive, star-studded crowd.

“I am so happy to be here with you people, I love you so much,” she gushed, telling the audience that she “got to bring” her mom, Mary, with her to the UK for the event.

She also gave a shout-out to King Charles III, praising him for “bringing out the firework in so many young people” through the work they’re doing together.

Perry was joined at the patriotic bash by fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie, who also holds a role with a charity close to the King’s heart.

The “All Night Long” singer, 73, was named a global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust in 2019 and snagged a coveted invitation to Saturday’s coronation thanks to his role.

As previously reported, the current class of “Idol” contestants are in good hands while the judges visit the UK. Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette are temporarily replacing Perry and Richie on the US-based show amid their busy coronation weekend schedules.

“I’m really excited,” Perry shared with Extra ahead of the concert, adding that she was even invited to stay overnight at Windsor Castle. “I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild.”

The star-studded show — which also featured performances by Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Nicole Scherzinger and the official Coronation Choir — followed Saturday’s historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Between Kate Middleton bringing out her beloved red Alexander McQueen suit and Queen Camilla rocking a glittering crown, this weekend certainly left us with plenty of memorable fashion moments.