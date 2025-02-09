The All Progressives Congress’s (APC) chairmanship candidate for Kaita Local Government in the February 15 LG elections in Katsina State, Bello Lawal Yandaki was on Friday chased away when he and his team went to campaign at Yanhoho ward.

Yandaki, who is seeking a second term in office was said to have incurred the anger of the residents over his failed promises in the past.

Yandaki is currently the National President of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

Yandaki was in Yanhoho ward to solicit for residents support for his-re- election.

But as residents got wind that Yandaki was in their community, they all trooped out to the campaign event and chased him and his team out of the community.

While some residents chanted songs and carried sticks to chase him, others threw objects including stones at him and his team.

