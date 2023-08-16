Katsina Governor swears in four new judges

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, on Tuesday, presided over the swearing in ceremony of four high court judges.

The four new judges include: Nuraddeen Abdulmumini, Halima Lawal Bagiwa, Abdullahi Bara’u Faskari, and Maa’ruf Amiru Sanusi.

According to Radda, their exceptional records of professionalism, unwavering dedication, and integrity justified their appointment through a rigorous and meticulous selection process.

He urged the new judges to view their appointments as a sacred call to duty, demanding steadfast dedication, unwavering professionalism, and adherence to their moral compass.

Also, speaking at the occasion, Radda issued a decisive directive to the State Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring and Coordination Committee, mandating them to ensure the proper handling of all criminal cases.

Concerning the escalating cases of suspects being released despite serious charges, Governor Radda tasked the state judiciary on the need for vigilant case management within the State’s judicial system.

While underscoring the importance of holding the legal fraternity accountable, Radda expressed concern over instances where suspected bandits, terrorists, armed robbers, and rapists were granted bail, noting that such actions contributed to the surge in kidnappings, abductions, and the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Radda also observed that certain members of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, seemed to be exploiting the banner of fundamental human rights for a self-serving agenda, and warned that such actions must not be allowed to jeopardize the steadfast pursuit of justice and security within the State.

To bolster the efficiency of justice administration in the State, Governor Radda unveiled plans to amend two pivotal laws: the Katsina State Administration of Criminal Justice Law of 2021 and the Katsina State Penal Code Law of the same year.