Katsina Governor, Masari Gifts APC Musicians, Dauda Rarara, Yusuf Baban N80million To Secure New Houses After Kano Attack

The Governor Aminu Masari-led Katsina State Government has released N80million in gift to political musicians, Dauda Rarara and Yusuf Baban Chinedo to secure accommodation after the March 20 political attacks in Kano State during the governorship election.

The political “gesture” is coming barely one week to the hand over to the new administration on May 29, 2023.

In a memo titled: “Special Release of Funds,” with ref: S/MBEP/BD/REC/FA/23/VOL.I/1044 signed by Saminu Muh’D K/Soli for the Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning, the money was for the duo to secure alternative accommodation for their families in the aftermath of attacks.

The letter addressed to the Accountant General, Ministry of Finance, Katsina, stated that N50million is for Dauda Adamu Abdullahi while N30million will go for Baban Chinedo.

The memo dated May 5, 2023 reads: “I am directed to convey approval for the release of (N80,000,000.00) only to the Accountant General Payable to the Secretary to the Government of the State, Governor’s being KTSG Assistance to Alh Adamu Abdullahi Rarara and Baban Chinedu to secure alternative accommodation for their families in the aftermath of attacks by Political miscreants on Monday March 20, 2023 in Kano as follows:

“Alh Dauda Adamu Abdullahi (Rarara). N50,000,000.00 Baban Chinedu N30,000,000. Total N80,000,000.00. The Vote of Charge is 022000700100/22040109.

“This letter is copied to the SGS (GO), the HC (MOF), the Auditor-General, Office of the Auditor-General for the State, the Director Main Account, Ministry of Finance.”

Image

In March, hoodlums believed to be sympathisers of the New Nigeria People Party had set ablaze the Zoo Road residence of Kahutu.

The musician also known as Rarara and reputed to have made hit songs for the APC and its chieftains, was however not at home when his residence was attacked.

The hoodlums, hiding under the cover of the victory celebrations of the NNPP, had invaded and set his apartment ablaze as well as destroyed some valuables within his neighbourhood

The invasion had created panic over the safety of the musician and the safety of his neighbours, many of whom had to promptly move their families out of the affected area.

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, had also confirmed the incident.