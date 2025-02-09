Katsina Elders Forum denies calling on voters not to vote Tinubu in 2027

Elder statesman and former Chief Judge of Katsina State , Justice Sadiq Abdullahi Mahuta (Galadiman Katsina) has distanced the Katsina State Elders Forum from a call purportedly urging the people of Katsina not to vote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a press briefing in his residence, Justice Mahuta, clarified that while the forum had voiced concerns over the recent detention of Professor Usman Yusuf, it never issued any political directive regarding future elections.

“The major issue that led to the press conference was the arrest and detention of Professor Usman Yusuf. The forum felt it was our duty to call for justice, either by arraigning him before a court of law or releasing him. I have learned that he has now been released,” Mahuta stated.

However, he firmly rejected claims that the elders had urged voters to reject Tinubu in 2027.

“This is not an elders’ language. It is not our position. We completely dissociate the Katsina Elders Forum from this statement,” he declared.

Mahuta also mentioned that he had consulted other senior members of the forum, including veteran labour leader and other respected figures, some of whom supported his position, while others remained non-committal.

The clarification comes amid rising political tensions as Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 elections.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!