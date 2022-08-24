CELEBRITIES
Katie Thurston admits John Hersey dumped her
Two months after their breakup, Katie Thurston admits John Hersey was the one to dump her.
“Technically, we broke up twice,” the former “Bachelorette” clarified in Tuesday’s episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. “The first time no one knew about.
“Like a week or two [later], we kind of worked through it and decided to get back together, so I thought we were golden,” she continued.
Thurston, 31, called her final split from Hersey, 28, in June “unavoidable,” explaining that she knew “more reasons why” he did not like her than the opposite.
“That’s a really s–tty feeling,” the “Bachelor” alum said.
As for their relationship’s “tipping point,” Thurston told Bristowe, 37, that she was “piss[ed] off” by Hersey wanting her to take surfing lessons after she learned to skydive.
“I knew nothing I did was ever going to be good enough,” she explained. “It was really a blessing in disguise [because] I think I I would have stuck it out a lot longer than I should have.”
While the former bank marketing manager was initially the “saddest [she’s] ever been” when they called it quits, she said she is now “in a very good place” — after a trip to Mexico and a secret hookup.
When Thurston began to joke about the “best way to get over someone,” Bristowe finished her sentence: “[It’s] to get under someone.”
Although Thurston does not “regret” moving on from the wildlife manager, 32, “so quickly,” she called her time with Hersey “six months [of] crash and burn.”
She noted, “I just really put all my eggs in one basket with this man.”
Thurston called “every relationship … a lesson,” adding that she and the bartender are “on good terms” at the moment.
“We’re good enough,” she amended. “He would love to stay friends. Friends is a strong word, I think, that I would use for him at this time. … The more time apart, the more those things that were cute, quirky and fun … [are] annoying the f—k out of me.”
CELEBRITIES
Tragic details of Naomi Judd’s suicide revealed in autopsy report
Naomi Judd’s manner of death has been ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office in Nashville obtained by Page Six on Friday.
The report also confirmed the 76-year-old “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30.
“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the document also states.
According to the autopsy, Judd had a medical history of struggling with “significant” anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.
“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report also said. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”
Judd’s cause of death was suspected to be a suicide within days of the country superstar’s death given her public battle with mental health.
Her daughter, Naomi Judd, then confirmed on “Good Morning America” that her mother shot herself and the actress was the one who “discovered” her.
“She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm,” the “Double Jeopardy” star, 54, told Diane Sawyer in May. “So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”
According to the autopsy report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”
The toxicology report, also provided by the Nashville medical examiner’s office, revealed the “Mama He’s Crazy” singer had several different drugs in her system at the time of death, including ones used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.
Earlier this month, surviving members of Judd’s family filed a request to keep her death records sealed due to the “gruesome” manner in which she died.
Ashley, her sister Wynonna, and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, said in court documents obtained by NBC that releasing investigation records may cause them “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”
A rep for Naomi’s estate did not immediately return Page Six’s request’s for comment on the findings of the star’s autopsy report.
CELEBRITIES
Diana Jenkins hires ’24/7′ security after alleged death threats
Diana Jenkins has hired around-the-clock security after receiving alleged death threats from Bravo fans.
“Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made,” a source close to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tells us.
“The bodyguards are 24/7,” the insider adds. “She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”
A portion of “RHOBH” fans have accused Jenkins of hiring social media bots to post racist comments directed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.
The Bosnia native, 49, shut down such speculation in a Friday Instagram post, while also claiming that her detractors are currently “threatening” her life and the lives of her loved ones.
“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world,” she wrote.
“To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.”
The mom of three — who shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, with fiancé Asher Monroe — concluded, “Please stop.”
Earlier this week, Jax posted several of the comments he received from Instagram users as his mother’s feuds with co-stars — namely Jenkins, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne — play out on “Beverly Hills” and online.
“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” one shocking message read.
Jenkins’ friends Rinna, 59, and Jayne, 51, have also been accused of hiring bots to attack Jax, which the latter two vehemently denied as well.
“I can’t believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Please stop with the accusations and threats.”
The “Pretty Mess” singer also claimed that she tried apologizing to Jax after she drunkenly told him to “get the f–k out” of Beauvais’ 55th birthday party in a July episode.
“I want everyone to know this,” she wrote. “When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.”
Jayne previously told the “Coming 2 America” actress that she took “full responsibility” for “s–t talking and treating the kids like they were adults,” referring to Jax and his twin, Jaid.
“But I will say this, it didn’t come from a bad place, it wasn’t vicious, it was just wrong,” she added.
Amid the current hate lobbed at Jax, the “RHOBH” cast — including Jenkins, Jayne and Rinna — reposted a statement Bravo released condemning the comments.
“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement read. “We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”
Jax also spoke out on the comments via his mom’s Instagram Story on Wednesday and pleaded to be treated like a “normal kid,” as he “did not sign for this show” or “have anything to do with the show’s drama.”
“just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world,” she tweeted on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck wears beret on honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
Ben Affleck decided to make his umpteenth honeymoon shopping trip with new wife Jennifer Lopez a bit more fun by playfully trying on a beret.
While browsing high-end boutiques in Milan, the actor tried on the caramel-colored, French-style hat and flashed onlookers — including Mrs. Affleck — a sly grin.
Paparazzi and fans alike whipped out their cameras and cellphones, respectively, to capture the unusually silly moment.
Lopez, who loves a good hat and even opted for a white fedora for the outing, watched with delight as Affleck picked out a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete his stylish look.
The rest of the actor’s ensemble was more laidback, as he wore blue jeans and a white T-shirt beneath a navy button-down.
As for the blushing bride, she made sure her killer abs were visible in a tiny white crop top, which she paired with white linen pants, nude heels and an embroidered Christian Louboutin tote ($2,190).
While on their seemingly expensive stroll, the honeymooners also stopped by Valentino and dropped into Brunello Cucinelli — a favorite of Lopez’s, as she’s often been spotted rocking the label’s four-figure overalls and signature cashmere knits.
However, don’t be fooled; the Grammy winner reminded fans she’s “still Jenny from the Block” when she and her new hubby were seen poking around in a mom-and-pop home goods store earlier this week.
Bennifer 2.0 gave the employees of Decio Immagine Casa in the city of Menaggio the most exciting surprise on Wednesday afternoon.
“UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS ❤️🔥,” read a post (in Italian) on the shop’s Instagram page, which included four photos from the newlyweds’ visit.
Wearing a yellow, peasant-style dress and brown aviator sunglasses, Lopez, 53, posed for pictures with two staffers. She flashed a toothless grin while holding tightly onto her gelato.
Affleck, 50, participated in the photo shoot, too, but looked way less enthused to be doing so. Wearing a sandy brown button-down, the Oscar winner propped his arms up around both the singer and each of the employees while barely moving his face for the snaps.
That same day, they were photographed having lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where Affleck was caught staring at pictures on his phone of Lopez from their weekend-long wedding in Georgia.
One month before their extravagant affair, the duo eloped in Las Vegas and then jetted off to Paris for their first honeymoon.
