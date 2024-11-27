Katie Taylor’s dream of a marquee clash at Croke Park appears to be hanging by a thread with her coach casting doubt over the viability of the event.

The Irish boxing star had harboured ambitions to showcase her talent at Dublin’s esteemed 80,000-capacity venue but has so far had to make do with the considerably smaller 3Arena, which accommodates a mere 9,000 spectators, for her triumphant bouts against Chantelle Cameron.

Fresh off her win against Amanda Serrano and facing the potential loss of one of her titles, trainer Ross Enamait delivered another setback, expressing reservations about the prospect of fulfilling Taylor’s ultimate goal.

Talking to Radio Kerry, Enamait remarked: “I know it’s the right thing to say that she wants to fight here and there but when we’re there, we just don’t really see anybody. There could be eight people or 80,000, we’ve still got to go out there and win the fight.