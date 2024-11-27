Katie Taylor’s dream of a marquee clash at Croke Park appears to be hanging by a thread with her coach casting doubt over the viability of the event.
The Irish boxing star had harboured ambitions to showcase her talent at Dublin’s esteemed 80,000-capacity venue but has so far had to make do with the considerably smaller 3Arena, which accommodates a mere 9,000 spectators, for her triumphant bouts against Chantelle Cameron.
Fresh off her win against Amanda Serrano and facing the potential loss of one of her titles, trainer Ross Enamait delivered another setback, expressing reservations about the prospect of fulfilling Taylor’s ultimate goal.
Talking to Radio Kerry, Enamait remarked: “I know it’s the right thing to say that she wants to fight here and there but when we’re there, we just don’t really see anybody. There could be eight people or 80,000, we’ve still got to go out there and win the fight.
“[Katie] probably wants to fight in Vegas once because she never did and Croke Park, I know that was kind of – it’s been on and off, I don’t know if that will ever happen. [It] would have been nice but I don’t know if the ship has already sailed.”
Despite prior talks between Croke Park executives and Matchroom magnate Eddie Hearn, no agreement has come to fruition, largely due to prohibitive costs related to hiring and security measures.
“Croke Park would be the stuff of dreams, really,” Taylor confessed in 2022. “I’ve been a professional boxer for six years and I haven’t actually fought at home, so I can’t wait to make that homecoming fight. I hope that can happen.”
Currently, Taylor is expected to relinquish her WBC lightweight title as she hasn’t competed at 135lbs since her victory over Karen Carabajal more than two years ago.
The governing body will make a decision on this matter at their convention next month.
A third bout with Cameron at light-welterweight seems likely following Taylor’s second win over Amanda Serrano earlier this month in the co-main event of Jake Paul’s triumph against Mike Tyson, where she emerged victorious by unanimous decision.
However, her impressive 24-1 record may soon conclude, as she has previously admitted to feeling there are “one or two more fights in me”.
