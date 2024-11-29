



Interim WBC lightweight world champion Caroline Dubois has issued an ultimatum to Katie Taylor: defend or vacate her WBC lightweight title. Despite Taylor’s recent victory in retaining her light welterweight championship against Amanda Serrano, she hasn’t competed in the 135lbs division for over two years, where she also holds the WBA, WBC and The Ring titles. The World Boxing Council is now contemplating whether Taylor should be stripped of their belt given her absence from the lightweight ranks. This follows a tough period for Taylor who faced a challenging aftermath from her triumph over Serrano as the co-main event at the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight in Arlington, Texas. Dubois attained the status of interim titlist for the IBO in August after defeating Maira Moneo, but she is now calling for clarity on the situation.

“I’m mandatory to the belt. Katie needs to either come back down and fight me or let the belt go,” Dubois told Sky Sports. “She hasn’t fought for the belt for over a year now. “It seems apparent that she’s not going to come back down to 135lbs. So she’s just hoarding the belt, stopping me in my tracks and my future and my career, for what purpose? She’s done so well in her career. “She’s fought Amanda Serrano, I’m sure she’s going to want the trilogy, that’s going to be a big money fight. But that will be at 140lbs. So there’s no business even holding onto the belt. Just let it go and I get on with my career and she can get on with hers.” Taylor rose through the ranks after her victory over Karen Carabajal in October 2022. She then improved her record to an undefeated 22-0.

She came up short in her initial bid for the light-welterweight titles against Chantelle Cameron in May 2023. However, she triumphed in the rematch six months later in Dublin’s 3Arena. A third encounter with Cameron now seems to be Taylor’s next move reports, the Irish Star, while a potential third bout with Serrano also hovers on the horizon, despite Taylor having won their previous two meetings. Whether or not she’ll drop back down to lightweight to respond to Dubois’ challenge is still up in the air.





