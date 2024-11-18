Irish boxer Katie Taylor is set for a mandatory 30-day suspension following her closely-contested victory over Amanda Serrano, who will also be suspended for the same amount of time.
Taylor successfully defended her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and IBO light-welterweight titles with a unanimous decision win at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
However, the judges’ scorecards, all reading 95-94 in Taylor’s favour, have sparked controversy, particularly given the points deduction against Taylor for a head collision in the eighth round that exacerbated a pre-existing cut.
Serrano expressed her frustrations post-fight, stating: “I knew when it went to the judges, it was going to be a little shady. Listen, I chose to fight. I went up three divisions.
“I lost in two and I dared to be great tonight. I am the featherweight champion of the world. I want to be great. I only fight the best. It is what it is. I’m a featherweight. Every time you get a cut it hurts. You get blood in your eye.
“She kept headbutting me, but we knew that from the very beginning, the first fight. It’s not only my fight, she did it with Chantelle Cameron.”
In response to Serrano’s claims of foul play, Taylor insisted during the press conference that the headbutts were “completely accidental”.
The Irishwoman added: “They’re calling me a dirty fighter and whatever but that wasn’t purposely done. Obviously, I’m in there fighting like she is, and it’s a rough sport.
“Sometimes you get head clashes. You have to fight through those things. This is the fight game.”
Both Taylor and Serrano have been issued mandatory suspensions by the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration for at least 30 days following their fiery clash, adhering to the rule that mandates fighters rest for three days per competed round, ensuring a minimum week-long break.
After their epic 10-rounder, the duo must take at least a month off, as they could face extended lay-offs depending on injuries and medical advice from TDLR, whose regulations state: “Any medical suspension will be based on the physician’s recommendation.”
The Friday night bout wasn’t the first time the combatants locked horns. Taylor had outlasted Serrano in a previous encounter at Madison Square Garden in April 2022, triumphing by split decision after 10 fiercely contested rounds.
In other developments from the night, ‘Problem Child’ Paul enhanced his professional boxing record to 11-1 after outclassing Tyson in an eight-round main event. Tyson, now 58, appeared a mere echo of his former self as he squared off against Paul, who is 31 years younger.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer dominated Tyson throughout the bout to secure a unanimous decision victory.
This story first appeared on the Mirror US
