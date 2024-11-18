Irish boxer Katie Taylor is set for a mandatory 30-day suspension following her closely-contested victory over Amanda Serrano, who will also be suspended for the same amount of time.

Taylor successfully defended her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and IBO light-welterweight titles with a unanimous decision win at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

However, the judges’ scorecards, all reading 95-94 in Taylor’s favour, have sparked controversy, particularly given the points deduction against Taylor for a head collision in the eighth round that exacerbated a pre-existing cut.

Serrano expressed her frustrations post-fight, stating: “I knew when it went to the judges, it was going to be a little shady. Listen, I chose to fight. I went up three divisions.

“I lost in two and I dared to be great tonight. I am the featherweight champion of the world. I want to be great. I only fight the best. It is what it is. I’m a featherweight. Every time you get a cut it hurts. You get blood in your eye.

“She kept headbutting me, but we knew that from the very beginning, the first fight. It’s not only my fight, she did it with Chantelle Cameron.”