She rarely goes a week without updating her loyal legion of fans with another scorching hot snap on our feeds.

And Katie Price made sure not to disappoint on Friday (June 17) as the brunette beauty decided to melt the internet with her latest series of sizzling snaps.

The OnlyFans babe embraced her alter ego Jordan while she danced the night away with her gal pals following her reported split from her Carl Woods.

Taking to Instagram, the TV personality left little to the imagination as she poured her cosmetically enhanced curves into a plunging white crop top and a pair of black PVC leather trousers.

Her minuscule white top featured a daring centre cut out which showcased her impressive chest which was barely held together with string.

The mum-of-five gave her 2.7million followers a closer look at her lavish artwork which now decorates her waist and thighs as she posed up a storm with her friends.

She accessorised the look with a cream padded clutch handbag to house all of her essential items as she painted the town red.

Katie styled her raven tresses into loose beachy waves which cascaded down her back and perfectly framed her face.

The former glamour model added a full face of makeup which celebrated her youthful glow with a pinch of blush on the apples of her cheeks and a touch on bronzer on the high points of her face.

She finished the look with lashings of black mascara and a swipe of Barbie pink lipstick as she posed up a storm in the impromptu photoshoot.