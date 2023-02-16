Katie Maloney says Tom Schwartz’s bar ‘broke’ their marriage

Katie Maloney has blamed Tom Schwartz’s bar for the demise of their marriage.

Wednesday’s episode saw Schwartz and his business partner Tom Sandoval finally open the doors to their new bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s. The duo hosted a bash for the Daily Mail.

But Maloney broke down in tears over the opening as it reminded her of why the pair’s romance crumbled.

“I’m trying to be excited for Tom, but this bar has a very complicated history,” she said in her confessional. “It put a massive strain on our relationship. It just was a lot more of a presence in my life than I thought it would be, without me having say over it.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars were married from 2019 to 2022. They finalized their divorce last October and share joint custody of their dogs.

“All of the marital issues and arguments and everything we were having has now just been personified. This bar was the other woman in our marriage, and I’m standing inside of her now,” she added.

The pair sat down for a chat during the opening, at which Schwartz admitted that his focus was primarily on his business ventures and not on his ex.

“In the divorce, I let myself get sucked in,” he told Maloney.

“It nearly broke you, and it nearly broke me,” she chimed in, adding that “it broke us kinda, so was it worth it?”

“Don’t say that,” he said. “Jesus, I don’t know how to answer that. I just don’t want you to ever think that I chose this place over you because I didn’t.”

But Maloney was adamant that Schwartz’s business came first and as a result, their marriage followed in second place.

“Well, I feel like you chose a lot over me,” she explained. “You never chose me in any side, in any argument, even when it was me having your back in things. It just made me feel like you don’t like me.”

“I think a lot of things I was choosing to ignore and choosing to live with and think that it was okay, and it wasn’t okay,” she added.

It seemed as though Maloney’s message finally got through to her ex, who apologized for his actions, saying he’s “trying to move forward and not beat myself up too much, but I’m self-aware.”

“Maybe I wish I had really fought for her, but I think I would’ve been prolonging the pain and making her suffer and detracting from her happiness,” he said in his confessional while holding back tears.

“I’m so madly in love with this whole bar, this lounge, the concept, but sometimes I ask myself, ‘Was it worth it?’ and I don’t know.”

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.