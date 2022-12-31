Kathy Griffin reignites Andy Cohen feud in time for the new year

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?

Not if you’re Kathy Griffin.

In what has become a bitter New Year’s Eve tradition, Griffin resurfaced a clip Saturday of Bravo honcho Andy Cohen pretending not to know her in 2017 after replacing her as New Year’s Eve co-host on CNN.

“Ugh. Every year someone sends me this clip around New Year’s Eve,” Griffin, 62, wrote in the caption.

“This guy was my boss for years. Decided whether or not I worked at Bravo. Can you imagine seeing your ex boss on TMZ like…this? Ouch! Anyway, I can’t wait to watch Miley and Dolly tonight.“

The Post reached out to a Cohen rep for comment Saturday.

In the October 2017 clip, which racked up 13,000 likes on Griffin’s ‘gram in a matter of hours Saturday, a TMZ reporter grills Cohen about landing the ball drop gig alongside Anderson Cooper.

“Have you talked to Kathy at all in the meantime? Did you run it by her first before you accepted it?” the reporter asks him, to which Cohen responds, “Who?”

“Kathy Griffin!” the interviewer repeats, to which he again replies, “Who?”

“I don’t know her,” Cohen, 54, states.

As the reporter tries to clarify who he means by “Kathy Griffin” — describing her as the “ex-host” — he can’t believe the talk show host won’t admit he knows his former colleague. Cohen claims he doesn’t know why it’s news to him, flashing a goofy grin to the camera.

At the time, the “Watch What Happens Live” host admitted he was attempting a — failed — Mariah Carey impression.

Griffin co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s spectacular for nearly a decade before she was axed from the broadcast in 2017.

The outspoken comedian was fired after a photo of her holding a fake, severed head that resembled Donald Trump’s circulated online. Griffin lost several celebrity friends, including Cohen.

She has since called Cohen “one of the worst bosses I ever had” and claimed he “treated me like a dog.” From 2005 to 2013 at Bravo, Griffin wore a number of hats, including starring in the reality series “My Life on the D-List” and hosting her own talk show, “Kathy.”

She continued their beef early this year by revealing she “hate-watched” Cohen and Cooper ring in 2022.

In years past, Cooper and Cohen have poured back shots on-air, being obliterated by the time the clock strikes midnight. But the two are reportedly starting dry January one night early — they will not be consuming alcohol during their broadcast that is typically full of drunken tomfoolery.

“We aren’t drinking, but we’re going to have a BLAST,” Cohen told Page Six this week.

As for Griffin, she’s vowing to watch a pair she loves instead this year: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus. The iconic duo will kick off New Year’s Eve on NBC and Peacock — which country superstar Parton promises will be “legendary.”