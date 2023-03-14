Kathie Lee Gifford stumbles during walk with boyfriend Richard Spitz

Kathie Lee Gifford’s boyfriend Richard Spitz was photographed helping the former “Today” host up after taking a tumble earlier this month.

The 69-year-old and Spitz were going for a stroll on March 4 in the first pics of the couple together when Gifford appeared to trip while stepping onto the sidewalk.

The pair were walking back to Giffords’s home in Franklin, Tenn., following a workout class.

Gifford was holding a plastic bag in one arm and a black crossbody bag over the other, and they both fell to the ground as a result of the spill.

Her fur slipper even came off her left foot and wound up on the opposite side of the sidewalk.

Luckily for the television personality, Spitz, 62, immediately stepped in and extended both of his arms to help Gifford eventually stand back up on her own two feet.

Gifford didn’t seem to sustain any major injuries, as she was able to continue walking until reaching her home and walking into the gated driveway.

The “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” alum and her beau kept their look casual for their Saturday stroll – with Gifford wearing a beige knit sweater, light gray sweatpants, a matching beige zip-up, big circular light brown sunglasses and fur-lined slippers.

Spitz also wore workout attire in a white crewneck T-shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides and black sneakers. He added aviator sunglasses and a silver watch on the wrist of his left arm.

The mom of two has not publicly confirmed or gone into detail over her relationship with the businessman, but she raved to People in August that she has “someone very special in my life.”

“I’ve discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special,” she shared at the time.

Gifford didn’t divulge how she met Spitz nor how long they’ve been dating, but it appears the two have been seeing each other for nearly two years.

“I’m in a really special relationship with somebody that is nice and fun and healthy, and so that’s good,” she said on the “Today” show in April 2021.

The “It’s Never Too Late” author explained that she didn’t “want to mess it up” by talking about him publicly.



“To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful,” she gushed.

Prior to Spitz, Gifford was married to football legend Frank Gifford for nearly 30 years from 1986 until he died in 2015.

The couple had two kids together: son Cody, 32, and daughter Cassidy, 29.