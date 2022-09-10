NEWS
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ heartfelt reaction to Queen’s death
Prince Louis had a sweet response after his parents filled him in on the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
Royal author Robert Jobson took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal a tender moment that Louis’ mom, Kate Middleton, shared with children during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle.
Middleton, along with her husband Prince William, were joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they inspected floral tributes and cards left outside Windsor Castle honoring the late monarch.
“Banita Ranow, 28, among the crowd on the Long Walk, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death,” Jobson wrote.
“She said Kate told the children: ‘Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.’”
The Queen lost her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021. The couple had been married 73 years. The monarch had lovingly referred to him as her “strength and stay.”
Louis, 4, became the unexpected breakout star at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.
The royal tyke stole the spotlight from his great-grandmother when he was photographed barrelling past the Queen to ensure a good spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony. He then proceeded to pull a number of animated faces, including seemingly screaming with his hands over his ears, as loud airplanes flew overhead.
His decidedly unregal – but entirely age-appropriate – antics didn’t stop there.
The youngest child of William and Middleton was caught putting his hand over his mom’s mouth at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant days later. When Middleton attempted to correct him, the boisterous lad made a series of faces, poked out his tongue and put his thumb to his nose while wiggling his remaining fingers.
Louis was recently photographed walking to Lambrook School with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 following a 70-year reign.
Three female students of Ojukwu varsity discovered dead in hostel
Three students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam campus, have been reported dead.
It was gathered from sources on the campus that the students were found dead in their hostel.
The students were identified to be 200-level students of the institution from various departments.
The source identified them as; Obidiaso Chidera, a 200-level Political Science student, Mercy, a 200-level Pharmacy student, and Emmanuella, a 200-level Business Administration student.
It is not clear the cause of death of the students, as some people within the campus have attributed it to murder, as they were locked in their room from outside.
The sources said: “The students were locked up in the apartment. When we got access to the apartment, we found them lifeless with two of them on their beds in the room, while the third lifeless body was found in the kitchen.”
Meanwhile, the management of the institution has confirmed the incident, saying that the death of the students came as a shock to it.
The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Harrison Madubueze in a press statement said: “The university management received with rude shock the news of the death of three of our students. At the moment, the date, time and manner of their death are still uncertain.
“However, the security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public.”
Madubueze stated that the university was not in any way aware that any of her students in the second-year class and above were still within the University environment.
He said: “This is because the institution closed on Wednesday 24th August 2022 after the second-semester examination and will resume on October 1st, 2022.”
Anglican Priest resigns, says God told him to propagate polygamy
Rev. Barr. Ogbuchukwu Makuo Lotanna, a priest in Nnewi Anglican Diocese, has resigned from being a priest in the Anglican Diocese.
The priest said he resigned in order to push a movement in support of polygamy.
He said polygamy is not a sin at all, insisting that God wants men to marry as many wives as possible instead of committing fornication or adultery.
He said that he resigned from his church after receiving a divine mandate from God, to kick off a movement in support of polygamy called ‘Gideonites.’
He also disclosed that their place of worship will be called ‘Gideonites Temple’, advising men to leave their churches where the concept is not acceptable and move to places where they can express themselves freely.
“It is obvious that over the years, the church has been preaching against the concept of polygamy,” he said in a viral video on social media.
“And we’ve held that as the actual position. But the Lord has opened my eyes to the reality of this very fact. That polygamy is never sin at all.
“What the Lord requires from us men is sexual purity .The Lord even desires that you marry more than to either sleep with someone’s wife or a lady you are not married to .
“If you do that you’ll go to hell fire. But if the church where you are does not support the concept of Polygamy, don’t do it as doing so may be stepping upon some quotes of the bible as well because two cannot work together except they agree.
“Do well to look for a church that supports the concept and flow with them. But if you remain in the church where you are, don’t practice it at all .
“That will take you to hell fire. Immediately I received this very vision to front this movement, the first thing I did was to put up one year study leave …because I needed time to study on this concept over and over again and thereafter I put up my resignation from where I was coming from to make sure that I wouldn’t play with what is required there.”
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statements on Queen Elizabeth’s death
Prince William and Kate Middleton said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II after the monarch of 70 years died on Thursday, Sept. 8. She was 96.
“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign,” William said in a statement released via Twitter Saturday.
“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”
William went on to say that his wife has also had 20 years of the late monarch’s guidance and support, and their children had the lucky opportunity to “spend holidays” and “create memories” with her that will last a lifetime.
“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life,” William’s statement continued. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, issued a statement of mourning came after the royal family announced Elizabeth had passed away at her Scottish vacation home.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family shared in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
King Charles III called his mother’s death the “greatest sadness” in a statement of his own.
Her passing came hours after the monarch’s family announced that her health had taken a turn and she was “under medical supervision.”
Prince Charles — now King Charles III — Prince William, Prince Andrew and more rushed to Scotland to be by her side as her health deteriorated.
Prince Harry also rushed to be by his grandmother’s side, while Meghan Markle stayed behind in the UK.
The Duke of Cambridge, 40, is now first in the line of succession to the British throne after his dad, Prince Charles, immediately became king upon the Queen’s death.
The Queen had voiced major support of William and Middleton’s relationship since the beginning.
In April 2011, the sovereign gave formal consent for her grandson to tie the knot with Middleton, nearly a year after William popped the question with his late mother Princess Diana’s famed sapphire engagement ring.
“Under the Great Seal of the Realm, The Queen signed a notice of approval which proclaimed, in transcribed calligraphy, consent to the union of Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales, K.G. and Our Trusty and Well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton,” the palace said in a statement at the time.
The pair wed the next week at Westminster Abbey. They have since welcomed three children: 9-year-old Prince George, who is now second in line to the British throne, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Amid a slew of family drama plaguing the monarchy in more recent years, including Prince Harry’s royal exit and Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal, the Queen and William managed to stay close.
In June 2021, the longest-reigning British monarch celebrated her grandson’s birthday with a sweet message.
“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” read a tweet on the royal family’s account along with several photos of William at several engagements over the years.
The Queen only spoke highly of Middleton, too, and conducted many of her royal duties alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, throughout the years.
Likewise, Middleton showed mutual respect for the Queen, honoring her many times, including in April 2021 when she wore her husband’s grandmother’s pearl necklace, which Diana previously wore.
William and Middleton most recently got together with the Queen in a public setting to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June.
The couple were also at the Queen’s side as she mourned the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, at his memorial in March. The Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 in April 2021.
