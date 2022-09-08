CELEBRITIES
Kate Middleton isn’t traveling to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside
Kate Middleton is putting her kids first.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, reportedly did not rush to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside on Thursday alongside her husband, Prince William, in order to remain with their three children.
Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, started school on Wednesday with a preview day, looking too cute in matching uniforms while holding their parents’ hands.
The little ones, who previously attended Thomas’s Battersea in London, have their first official day of class at Lambrook School in Windsor, England, on Thursday.
With the royal siblings at school, William headed to Balmoral, Scotland, solo to see his ailing grandmother.
The 40-year-old Duke of Cambridge’s father, Prince Charles, arrived via chopper with wife Camilla Parker Bowles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also set to join their family members, canceling a scheduled engagement amid their United Kingdom trip.
Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, were also en route to the castle, where Princess Anne has been this week for royal engagements.
Buckingham Palace released a statement Thursday about the 96-year-old monarch’s escalating health concerns.
“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a royal spokesperson announced, calling the Queen “comfortable.”
Prime Minister Liz Truss, for her part, told the royal family that her “thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen.”
The politician, 47, tweeted, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”
The country mourned Prince Philip in April 2021 when Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years died at age 99.
Since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, his widow has been experiencing health issues, from “discomfort” to mobility issues.
The Queen was briefly hospitalized October 2021, and she was photographed using a cane that same month.
Her Majesty made headlines in June for missing multiple engagements during her Platinum Jubilee celebration marking 70 years of service, and her duties were rolled back the following month.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan King gets restraining order against ex Jim Edmonds
Meghan King filed a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Jim Edmonds on June 18 after he was allegedly abusive to her, Page Six can confirm.
According to Missouri court records, the case type is labeled as “adult abuse [without] stalking.”
A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Court told Page Six Wednesday that the documents are confidential due to the “high security level” of the case and can only be obtained with permission from one of the parties involved.
According to TMZ, King, 37, alleges in the records that Edmonds, 52, exhibited “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her via text and the co-parenting app, Family Wizard.
Sources told the outlet that the arguments pertained to co-parenting issues between the former couple, who shares 5-year-old daughter Aspen, and 4-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes.
Edmonds’ rep, Steve Honig, told TMZ in response to the filing, “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse.”
When reached by Page Six, he declined to comment further. King and her attorney could not immediately be reached.
A hearing to determine whether the restraining order will be made permanent is scheduled for Sept. 19.
King and Edmonds, whose divorce was finalized in May 2021, have had a long history of public disputes.
The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum previously accused the former MLB star of cheating on her several times throughout their marriage. However, he denied those claims.
Since their split, King has shared that her relationship with Edmonds has only gotten “worse.”
“It’s horrible,” the former reality star said on Caroline Stanbury’s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast in July, weeks after the restraining order filing. “It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.”
At the time, King also shared how using the Family Wizard app helped her co-parent.
“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” she explained. “Unfortunately, and shockingly, that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”
Meanwhile, Edmonds has called out King for her transparency with her followers about their son Hart’s issues as a result of his cerebral palsy.
In July, the former Bravo star shared she was struggling to potty train the little boy. Edmonds slammed his ex-wife at the time, telling TMZ via his rep that he wished King would “stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight.”
CELEBRITIES
Scooter Braun, wife Yael Cohen reach agreement in divorce
Scooter Braun and his estranged wife, Yael Cohen, have reached an agreement in their divorce.
Court documents, obtained by Page Six exclusively from Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday morning, show that the soon-to-be exes both want an uncontested divorce, meaning they have come to an agreement in all aspects including spousal support and child custody.
Braun is now asking the court to sign off on the agreement.
Attorneys for Braun and Cohen didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.
The music manager, 41, and the South African mining heiress, 35, share three children: Jagger, 7, Levi, 5, and Hart, 3.
In July 2021, Braun separated from Cohen after seven years of marriage; however, we were told it was an amicable split.
“They’re friends,” said an insider, noting that even after separating, they were still living together temporarily.
About two weeks later, Braun filed for divorce after retaining celebrity attorney Laura Wasser.
The original divorce petition made it clear there was a prenuptial agreement in place between the record executive and the F–k Cancer co-founder, who married in July 2014.
In her response, filed in December 2021, Cohen cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of their three kids, which Braun already had agreed to. She also requested he pay her attorney’s fees.
Page Six also revealed that Braun had secretly checked into an “intense psycho-spiritual retreat” months before his separation from Cohen, although he initially denied it.
“My wife and I began to hear all kinds of rumors, like ‘[Scooter] has gone crazy.’ But it wasn’t that. It was just feeling like I wasn’t present in my life, and [feeling] like the people around me who loved me, I felt their hurt,” he later admitted on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast.
CELEBRITIES
Adrienne Bailon helped surrogate deliver son Ever in home birth
Adrienne Bailon played a hands-on role in her son Ever’s birth via surrogate last month.
“I actually got a chance to pull him out,” the former “Real” co-host, 38, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Wednesday.
The “Cheetah Girls” star and her husband, Israel Houghton, wanted to give their surrogate the “support” of a home birth, with Bailon’s mom and sister also in the room.
“Literally tucked in a room right behind us was my niece [and Houghton’s] daughter, so, they met him within minutes of being born,” she added.
“Obviously, with COVID protocols and all those kinds of things, you’re limited to how many people can be in the room [at a hospital],” Bailon explained to the outlet. “With the home birth you don’t have those limitations.”
As soon as Ever arrived, the new mom had skin-to-skin contact with the infant, a major moment preserved in a “cringy” video.
“You’re not thinking about, ‘Oh, what do I look like?’” the actress recalled. “So, when I watched it back, I literally was just saying over and over again, ‘I love you so much, I love you so much, I love you so much.’”
Bailon surprised her Instagram followers with her baby boy’s birth in an August post.
“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” the Daytime Emmy winner captioned black-and-white photos at the time.
Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey.”
While Bailon is the stepmother to Houghton’s four kids, she struggled to conceive children of her own, undergoing eight rounds of in vitro fertilization and suffering multiple miscarriages.
The “Masked Singer” alum’s “dream” is to carry a baby. She noted on Wednesday that she may get the opportunity with five embryos left.
“That’s my hope,” Bailon, who wed Houghton in 2016, said. “That’s the goal and I’ve not given up on that.”
Trending
-
NEWS12 hours ago
ASUU strike: We have done our best- FG
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II ‘under medical supervision’
-
NEWS10 hours ago
DSS officials invade, ransack Tukur Mamu’s Kaduna Residence, seize laptops, phones, documents
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
2023: APC failure won’t guarantee non-performing PDP govs votes – Wike
-
POLITICS10 hours ago
Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others to Pay N10m for campaign posters in Kogi
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp not worried about his future after Liverpool was thrashed by Napoli
-
CELEBRITIES6 hours ago
Adrienne Bailon helped surrogate deliver son Ever in home birth
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Xi and Putin expected to meet for first time since Ukraine war
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings