Kate Henshaw, INEC chairman’s aide disagree over poll rescheduling

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw and Rotimi Oyekanmi, the media aide to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday engaged in war of words

Trouble started after the commission announced the postponement of the Governorship and State House of Assembly election.

A Twitter user has chastised INEC for providing information at odd hours and wondered if the administrator of the electoral umpire tweets from the club.

Kate Henshaw responded to the tweet by saying that only thieves tweet at such strange hours.

Dissatisfied with the response, Rotimi Oyekanmi confronted the actress about her remark, claiming she should know about the conduct of elections and violence after appearing in a film about the electoral process.

He responded: “One would expect someone like you to be circumspect before making comments on sensitive issues. You featured in a movie on electoral violence. Have you sat down to conduct an election in this country?”

Kate Henshaw fired back with her response: “Just day try respect you because e be like say you are older than I am… Just stop talking gibberish! For how long will you make excuses for incompetence??? You are a beneficiary of the status quo… step aside… circumspect koor, circumventing circumcision.”