Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged: report

Congratulations may be in order for Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, as the two are reportedly engaged.

“Kate is just on cloud nine. She is showing off her engagement ring to friends,” a source close to the actress, 40, told People on Friday. “She is being coy about details, but she is beaming. Everyone is happy for her.”

The insider added, “Justin is a great guy. He adores her. It’s just amazing to see them together.”

Their reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Earlier this week, another source told the outlet that Bosworth “can’t wait to marry” the actor, 44.

“Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy,” the insider said, adding that they “are very cute together.”

Though neither party has confirmed the reported news, they sparked rumors they were betrothed while making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month.

The pair could not wipe the smiles off their faces as they posed for pictures together, with Bosworth making sure an eye-catching diamond ring on that finger was visible in every shot.

In December 2021 , the movie stars were dating after meeting on the set of “House of Darkness” — when she was still married to her “Big Sure” director, Michael Polish.

An insider told us at the time that Long had even accompanied Bosworth on her trip to Estonia that fall, where they “spent a romantic weekend” together.

Since confirming their romance, the darling duo has been inseparable.

They’ve been photographed making out in Hawaii, being giddy as can be during a leisurely stroll in New York City and looking madly in love while enjoying beer in Ireland.

By last April, the “He’s Just Not That Into You” star proclaimed he was very much into Bosworth, as he knew he’d found “the one.”

Two months later, the “Blue Crush” actress reciprocated the public display of affection with a heartfelt birthday tribute in which she thanked Long for “creating peace in [her] heart since the day [they] met.”

The “Barbarian” actor penned an even lengthier social media shout-out for the birthday girl this past January, calling the “Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!” star the “best part of [his] day, everyday [sic] — even when [they’re] not together.”

While Long has never tied the knot, he would be Bosworth’s second husband.

She and Polish, 52, announced their split in August 2021 after eight years of marriage. She filed for divorce last July — well into her relationship with Long.