Karim Benzema Hits Stunning 2nd-Half Hat-Trick As Real Madrid Thrash Rivals Barcelona 4-0. Watch

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema scored a second-half hat-trick as Los Blancos outclassed their bitter Barcelona side in a 4-0 Copa del Rey at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men reached the final 4-1 on aggregate, knocking out the 31-time record Spanish cup winners after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring and Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in the second half of the second leg.

Madrid turfed out the record 31-time cup winners with a muscular performance on a spiky night in Barcelona, where they also ended a demoralising run of three consecutive Clasico defeats.

Watch: Karim Benzema nets hat-trick as Real Madrid put Barcelona to sword

Barcelona were without injured quartet Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen, and eventually it told.

The game started at a furious pace and intensity, both teams keen to reach the final, but absolutely desperate not to be knocked out by the other.

Barca coach Xavi was booked for protesting a foul as tempers boiled over, while Gavi and Vinicius were also issued yellow cards as they scrapped.

Thousands of Barcelona fans chanted Lionel Messi’s name in the 10th minute, amid speculation he could leave Paris Saint-Germain, and they would have dearly loved some of the Argentine’s magic.

Madrid have lifted the Copa del Rey on 19 occasions, while their opponents Osasuna have never won it, securing passage to their second final after beating Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.