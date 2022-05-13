CELEBRITIES
Kanye West’s girlfriend, Chaney Jones gets his name ‘Ye’ tattooed on her wrist (photos)
Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones has taken her love for the rapper to another level.
The 24-year-old Instagram influencer, who has an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, got his name ‘Ye’ tattooed on her left wrist.
Chaney posted a photo of herself on Instagram Stories Thursday May 12, wearing a tiny bandeau top and shiny pants with built-in heels and showed off the “Famous” rapper’s new name tattooed.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted “ye,” West’s legal moniker since October 2021 inked in script on the outside of Jones’ wrist.
Kanye and Chaney were first linked together in early February following his split from actress Julia Fox.
Kanye and Julia, 32, dated for six weeks before splitting in early February.
Chaney Jones’s new tattoo of Kanye West comes days after Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson debuted new ink featuring the first initials of the reality star and West’s four kids.
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari shares loved up snap after controversial nudes
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has shared a “cute” photo of the loved-up couple while some of the star’s fans are pleading with her to stop posting naked photos online.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, Sam shared a sweet image of the couple cosied up together at a restaurant. In the image, Britney’s blonde locks are pulled into a high ponytail while she sports a v-neck striped dress.
Sam wears a blue polo shirt with black shorts. In the cute snap, Britney is sitting on her fiancé’s knee while he has his arms wrapped around her.
Britney has been enjoying her much longed for freedom in recent months, after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end. The conservatorship controlled many aspects of Britney’s professional and personal life for over a decade, including how she spent her money as well as many career and health decisions.
The blonde superstar, who achieved global heights of fame in the 90s, was open about her wishes to be free from the conservatorship. It was finally terminated in November 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.
Since then, the mum-of-two has taken to Instagram to express her feelings and thoughts on the last 13 years with her millions of fans. Britney has repeatedly slammed her family and many professionals who she worked with during the conservatorship.
Being so open about her experiences has inspired dedicated podcasts like Britney’s Gram which dissects the star’s many Instagram posts. Other fans have expressed concern after the star has taken to posting frequent nude images online, while some celebrate such posts as the star reclaiming control of her image and her life.
In the caption accompanying the recent photo, Sam simply posted a king and queen emoji. The image racked up more than 150,000 likes in 24 hours.
Fans of the couple shared their thoughts in the comments section. One fan said: “My favourite couple! Much love and prosperity always”.
Another said: “I love how happy you two look”. A third penned: “You make her so happy”.
Some fans referenced Britney’s recent nude photos. One said: “Man stop her from posting naked pics”, to which another replied: “Why though? Half the celebrities on insta are posting nudes or half naked pics. Who cares?”
Another fan commented: “Love it! You guys are so stinkin cute”. Another said: “Beautiful couple, look after each other”.
Pop icon Britney got engaged to the actor and personal trainer in September 2021. The couple met in 2016 on the set of the music video for her single, Slumber Party.
CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna says she’s now born again as she gets baptised on her birthday
Blac Chyna says she is now born again.
The mother-of-two got baptised on her birthday, May 11, 2022.
She shared a video from her baptism to Instagram and talked about new beginnings and being born again.
CELEBRITIES
Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
Ashley Graham posed nude less than four months after giving birth to twins.
Graham, 34, welcomed twin boys, named Roman and Malachi, with her husband, Justin Ervin, 35, back in January. The couple also have a 2-year-old son named Isaac, who was born on January 18, 2020.
Shortly after welcoming her sons, the model stripped down and bared it all for a brand new Spanx campaign.
She also spoke about how much her body has changed following the birth of her sons.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been naked on a billboard before,” she joked to People magazine while discussing the new Spanx campaign.
Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
“I’m trying to remember – I’ve been modeling for so long – but I don’t think I’ve ever been naked.”
The ad campaign, which featured Graham naked and using the fabric from Spanx’s new pants to cover her assets, was shot in April and was the first shoot she’s done since giving birth.
She explained: “I’m taking it easy. I’m slowly getting back into work, and I’m picking and choosing very carefully. I don’t want to feel overwhelmed rushing back into work.”
Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
She added: “My body has changed so much. I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it’s been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognize it again.”
