Kanye West’s girlfriend, Chaney Jones gets his name ‘Ye’ tattooed on her wrist (photos)

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has shared a “cute” photo of the loved-up couple while some of the star’s fans are pleading with her to stop posting naked photos online.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Sam shared a sweet image of the couple cosied up together at a restaurant. In the image, Britney’s blonde locks are pulled into a high ponytail while she sports a v-neck striped dress.

Sam wears a blue polo shirt with black shorts. In the cute snap, Britney is sitting on her fiancé’s knee while he has his arms wrapped around her.

Britney has been enjoying her much longed for freedom in recent months, after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end. The conservatorship controlled many aspects of Britney’s professional and personal life for over a decade, including how she spent her money as well as many career and health decisions.

The blonde superstar, who achieved global heights of fame in the 90s, was open about her wishes to be free from the conservatorship. It was finally terminated in November 2021 after a lengthy legal battle.

Since then, the mum-of-two has taken to Instagram to express her feelings and thoughts on the last 13 years with her millions of fans. Britney has repeatedly slammed her family and many professionals who she worked with during the conservatorship.

Being so open about her experiences has inspired dedicated podcasts like Britney’s Gram which dissects the star’s many Instagram posts. Other fans have expressed concern after the star has taken to posting frequent nude images online, while some celebrate such posts as the star reclaiming control of her image and her life.

In the caption accompanying the recent photo, Sam simply posted a king and queen emoji. The image racked up more than 150,000 likes in 24 hours.

Fans of the couple shared their thoughts in the comments section. One fan said: “My favourite couple! Much love and prosperity always”.

Another said: “I love how happy you two look”. A third penned: “You make her so happy”.

Some fans referenced Britney’s recent nude photos. One said: “Man stop her from posting naked pics”, to which another replied: “Why though? Half the celebrities on insta are posting nudes or half naked pics. Who cares?”

Another fan commented: “Love it! You guys are so stinkin cute”. Another said: “Beautiful couple, look after each other”.

Pop icon Britney got engaged to the actor and personal trainer in September 2021. The couple met in 2016 on the set of the music video for her single, Slumber Party.