Kanye West watches Mayor Eric Adams eat dinner at NYC hotspot

Kanye West has surfaced in New York City, where we hear he caught up with Mayor Eric Adams at an East Village hot spot.

An insider tells Page Six the Yeezy designer was spotted with Adams at Cathédrale on Tuesday, where the Mayor was having dinner with friends and members of staff.

“He wore a long black cape along with his signature, big Balenciaga boots,” an eyewitness says of the rapper’s ‘fit.

“The Mayor ordered the sea bass but Kanye didn’t eat.”

The spy noted the pair had a “brief conversation” before leaving the restaurant.

A second source tells us it wasn’t a pre-planned meeting, rather West walked over to the Mayor’s table and sat down.

Later that night, the “Heartless” rapper, who sported a full beard, was photographed heading to an impromptu Yeezy soiree, as part of New York Fashion Week.

West paired his chunky brown boots with a hoodie, which he zipped down to expose his chest.

The guest list of the small West Village gathering included his A-list pals, Chris Rock, DJ Kaytranada and model Winnie Harlow.

If there’s one thing Adams and West have in common, it’s their love of a good party.

The mayor-about-town rang in his 62nd birthday last week by attending several bashes.

Sources told us he had one small affair, attended by about 30 guests, including NYC Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, CEO of Silverstein Properties Marty Burger, Real Deal founder Amir Korangy and Zero Bond boss Scott Sartiano.

He also threw a party at Gracie Mansion with Vogue editor Anna Wintour — whom he referred to as “an angel that wears Prada” — last Thursday.

“New York is as cool as can be right now in Gracie Mansion with these wonderful folks with swagger,” Adams reportedly told the crowd.

Other guests included designers Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Thom Browne, Diane von Furstenberg, Wes Gordon, Michael Kors, Aurora James, Stacey Bendet and Cynthia Rowley.