CELEBRITIES
Kanye West reacts to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup
Kanye West showed no mercy after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.
The rapper on Monday shared an Instagram photo of a fake newspaper headline reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”
The post came three days after reports surfaced that Kardashian and Davidson were done after nine months of dating.
West, who was married to Kardashian from 2014 until their split in 2021, publicly took issue with the reality star’s relationship with the comedian Davidson.
In March, West released a music video for the song “Eazy” that appeared to depict an animated Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive.
Later that month, Davidson texted West that he was “In bed with your wife” during a spat with the “Mercy” rapper, according to screenshots posted on Instagram at the time by comedian Dave Sirus.
[ Pete Davidson tells Kanye West he’s in ‘bed with your wife’ as rapper rants about custody of kids with Kim Kardashian ]
West, 45, shared Instagram videos that day complaining about custody of his four kids with Kardashian, saying in one video, “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”
Kardashian, 41, and West’s divorce was finalized this year. West, who goes by the stage name Ye, has been publicly vocal about his hopes of getting back together.
The 24-time Grammy winner and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star have two daughters and two sons. Their kids range in age from 3 to 9 years old.
The Staten Island-born Davidson, 28, ended his eight-season run on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year. He was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande and has also dated the actress Kate Beckinsale.
CELEBRITIES
VIDEO: Why Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania
Music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, also known as Kizz Daniel has allegedly been arrested by the Tanzanian Police.
Kizz Daniel was arrested for not showing up at his scheduled concert.
He was scheduled to perform at the Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena in Tanzania on Sunday but did not show up to the venue.
Disgruntled fans had taken to social media, expressing displeasure over the Singer’s failure to show up on Sunday.
Reports said the ‘Buga’ crooner refused to mount the stage because he allegedly forgot his travelling bag in Uganda and didn’t want to wear borrowed clothes.
However, the angry fans who reportedly paid $5000 for tables were seen hurling bottles at each other and destroying properties at the event centre.
A viral video of the arrest showed the singer wearing a hooded jacket and being led into a police vehicle.
This is the second time the singer has failed to perform at a fully booked concert while fans waited.
He had last month kept fans waiting for hours at his DMV concert in New York but later blamed his no-show on immigration challenges.
CELEBRITIES
‘Magnum, P.I.’ star, Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 after a car crash
American actor, Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role on the action crime series “Magnum, P.I.,” has died at the age of 83.
Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 7, as a result of injuries he sustained in a car accident in Lynwood, California, on Thursday, Mosley’s daughter Ch-a Mosley.
The actor died surrounded by family after the car accident had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.
“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” his daughter said as she announced his death.
“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.” She added
Mosley starred in more than 150 episodes of “Magnum, P.I.” alongside Tom Selleck in the crime-adventure series, which aired for eight seasons from 1980 until 1988. Mosley also made an appearance in a more recent reboot of the hit show, as another character, John Booky, according to his IMDb page.
In addition to “Magnum, P.I.,” the Los Angeles native played the role of Coach Ricketts in the 1990s sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”
He also appeared on “Sanford and Son,” “Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch” and dozens of other TV series.
Mosley is survived by his wife Antoinette “Toni” and three children.
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears slams ex-husband Kevin Federline’s hurtfulll comments about their children in emotional reply
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, received an emotional clap back from the Grammy-winning musician after his recent scathing comments about her in a scandalous tell-all interview with Daily Mail.
For the unversed, the ex-couple were married from 2004 to 2006 and share two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Kevin Federline revealed in his interview. via Just Jared. Moreover, amongst “a lot of things going on that” he “didn’t feel comfortable with,” Kevin commented not only on Britney’s controversial conservatorship, supporting the Spears family (who he says he remains close with!) including dad Jamie Spears, but he also had some not so nice words to say about Britney Spears’ nude photos on Instagram: “I try to explain to them [their sons], ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”
Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her honest feelings about Kevin Federline’s rant interview, bringing their kids into it. On IG Stories [Check it out HERE!], the Gimme More singer stated, “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me “You should GIVE them to their dad” … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks !!!”
Furthermore, Britney Spears continued her thoughts in an IG post: “In addition to what I said on my story … As their step mom says “whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with this home” … I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!!! Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING … are we equal now ??? As in even equality ??? Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best …,” before adding “I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS!!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!! Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!! During my conservatorship I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years … I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”
Check out Britney Spears’ emotional Instagram post, replying to Kevin Federline’s surprising comments below:
That’s not all! Coming out in support of his wife is Sam Asghari, 28, who took to Instagram Stories [Check it out HERE!] to call out Kevin Federline for his comments against Britney Spears: “To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity wich can been seen in any ad for lotion or soap. There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the “tough” part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie [Spears] indicates his approval at time of its conception as well. Things that are now considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job.”
In another IG Story [Check it out HERE!], Sam Asghari may have quoted in reference to Will Smith’s infamous words after he shockingly slapped Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars 2022: “I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved. But for now: Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth.”
