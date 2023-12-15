Kanye West is not done procreating.

The billionaire rapper, 46, expressed his desire to have more kids in a new song titled “Timbo Freestyle.”

He raps, “You already know I’m impulsive/ and another baby is my end goal.”

The track was played Thursday at a party in Las Vegas, where West went on a long rant later in the night about abortion and his child custody issues with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“50 percent of [the black community’s] death is abortion,” the “Heartless” rapper told his guests in a video obtained by TMZ.

“Raise your hand if you don’t know one person who hasn’t gotten an abortion?”

West could then be heard shouting at the partygoers about how he feels limited by his visitation rights.

“I get visitation with my kids — I ain’t get no say so,” the “All of the Lights” rapper exclaimed in the clip.

“They’re walking around with soccer players they don’t even f–king know.”

West then blasted “rich f–ks” in the room, who have their children in “Zionist schools,” and revealed that his eldest daughter with Kardashian, North, 10, allegedly had to act out in order to spend time with him.

“My daughter ripped up the mother f–king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper claimed. “Y’all don’t know what’s going on for real.”

Aside from North, West shares Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kardashian, 43.

West ranted about his custody situation at a party in Las Vegas Thursday. SplashNews.com

The former couple, who were married for eight years, finalized their divorce in November 2022.

A judge awarded the Yeezy CEO and Skims founder joint custody with “equal access” of their four children, but sources claimed to TMZ at the time that Kardashian would continue to have the kids 80 percent of the time.

West was also ordered to pay his ex-spouse $200,000 a month in child support, and to be 50 percent responsible for his children’s educational expenses – such as their tuition – and security expenses.

The entertainer has expressed his disdain for his co-parenting situation in the past via his music.

He rapped in a track titled “True Love” in May 2022, “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick ‘em up, I feel like they borrowed.”

It appears that West is ready to expand his brood with his new wife, Bianca Censori, and start anew.

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 20, 2022, so they are coming up on their one-year wedding anniversary.

Despite reports last month that the pair were on a break, they have been spotted spending a lot of time together, including on a recent trip with three of West and Kardashian’s kids in Miami.

Censori, 28, was seen in one of the paparazzi shots from the outing carrying Chicago in her arms.

Earlier this week, she and West took North to Disneyland before heading out together to Sin City.