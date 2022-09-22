Kanye West publicly Apologises ‘for any stress’ he caused Kim Kardashian

Kanye West offered a public apology to ex Kim Kardashian for any “stress” he may have caused amid their highly publicized split.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” the rapper said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind,” he added. “And as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 45, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple, who were declared legally single in March of this year, share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

West claimed that despite now being back on good terms with Kardashian, he still had to “fight” for his voice in their co-parenting relationship.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting,” he said. “It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper added that he has a “right to have a voice” when it comes to parenting decisions, and he often uses his social media pages to express that voice.

“As a dad and as a Christian … I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” West said of his infamous Twitter and Instagram rants – some of which talked ill about the Kardashians.

“I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”

During his interview with “GMA,” West at one point compared his long-term partnerships – and now fallouts – with Gap and Adidas to what was happening at home with his family.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created,” he explained. “I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. And there’s a parallel. And the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

West also reiterated that he “absolutely” still wants his children to attend his private Christian school, Donda Academy.

Earlier this month, West shared alleged text messages between him and Kardashian, in which he told her about his “idea” for the kids to spend three days at their current Los Angeles school and two days at Donda Academy, or vice versa.





The Skims founder, who recently broke up with comedian Pete Davidson, has kept quiet on where she wants her kids to go to school. Kardashian has yet to publicly share her thoughts about the kids’ schooling.

West, who previously admitted that Kardashian raises their kids “80 percent” of the time, recently sparked dating rumors with former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel. Kardashian is currently single after calling it quits with comedian Pete Davidson last month.