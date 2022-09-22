CELEBRITIES
Kanye West publicly Apologises ‘for any stress’ he caused Kim Kardashian
Kanye West offered a public apology to ex Kim Kardashian for any “stress” he may have caused amid their highly publicized split.
“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” the rapper said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Thursday.
“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind,” he added. “And as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”
Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 45, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple, who were declared legally single in March of this year, share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
West claimed that despite now being back on good terms with Kardashian, he still had to “fight” for his voice in their co-parenting relationship.
“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting,” he said. “It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”
The “Gold Digger” rapper added that he has a “right to have a voice” when it comes to parenting decisions, and he often uses his social media pages to express that voice.
“As a dad and as a Christian … I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” West said of his infamous Twitter and Instagram rants – some of which talked ill about the Kardashians.
“I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”
During his interview with “GMA,” West at one point compared his long-term partnerships – and now fallouts – with Gap and Adidas to what was happening at home with his family.
“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created,” he explained. “I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. And there’s a parallel. And the parallel does touch on discrimination.”
West also reiterated that he “absolutely” still wants his children to attend his private Christian school, Donda Academy.
Earlier this month, West shared alleged text messages between him and Kardashian, in which he told her about his “idea” for the kids to spend three days at their current Los Angeles school and two days at Donda Academy, or vice versa.
West, who previously admitted that Kardashian raises their kids “80 percent” of the time, recently sparked dating rumors with former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel. Kardashian is currently single after calling it quits with comedian Pete Davidson last month.
CELEBRITIES
Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari match in black for first post-wedding red carpet
From bridal gown to LBD.
Josh Duhamel, 49, and his new wife, Audra Mari Duhamel, 28, hit the premiere of the actor’s movie “Bandit” on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
The couple made their red carpet debut just 10 days after their North Dakota wedding — and dressed in matching black outfits, they looked perfectly in sync.
Duhamel looked dapper in an all-black suit styled sans tie, while his wife wore a silky, bold-shouldered wrap dress with an asymmetrical hem that showed plenty of leg.
Mari accessorized with a black choker, diamond necklace and Ariana Grande-worthy high ponytail.
The North Dakotans posed together on a carpet covered in $100 bills in honor of the new crime caper — fitting, as they both looked like a hundred bucks.
The former pageant queen and the “Win a Date with Tad Hamilton” actor started dating in 2018, after the latter split from Black Eyed Pea songstress Fergie, 47, in 2017.
Duhamel and the “London Bridge” singer share a son named Axl, and Fergie even congratulated her ex-husband on his engagement.
Mari walked down the aisle wearing a long-sleeved, full-skirted dress by designer Leah Da Gloria that featured beaded floral appliqués and a scarf collar, and later changed into an embellished champagne-colored gown for the reception.
She also wore a duo of dresses by Anne Barge — a feathered frock with a romantic lace bustier bodice, and a one-shouldered floral jacquard gown with a blouson-style sleeve and fitted trumpet skirt.
Duhamel, meanwhile, said “I do” in a tailcoat tuxedo by Ralph Lauren.
CELEBRITIES
Hilary Duff’s husband trolls Adam Levine scandal with fake DMs
This love scandal has taken its toll on him.
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma trolled Adam Levine over leaked direct messages that allegedly showed the married singer flirting with multiple women over Instagram.
Koma, 35, posted a screenshot of a DM Levine allegedly sent to one of the ladies, which read, “Holy f–k. Holy f–king f–k. That body of yours is absurd.”
The music producer Photoshopped the image, superimposing a thirst trap of himself to make it look like the Maroon 5 frontman was responding to him.
Koma is the latest celebrity to hop on the trend, as social media has erupted with posts poking fun at the aforementioned message.
A screenshot of another one of Levine’s alleged DM’s has also become a meme ever since news of the scandal broke this week.
“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like it blows my mind,” Levine allegedly wrote.
Several people on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok have been using the screenshot and attaching it to silly scenarios that the singer could be referring to.
“Us trying to eat challah that just came out of the oven,” Jewish feminist publication Hey Alma joked via Instagram.
“Goldilocks trying her first bowl of porridge,” someone tweeted.
“Me after burning the roof of my mouth on a slice of Pizza,” another tweeted.
The scandal blew up earlier this week after influencer Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with Levine – who has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014 – via TikTok. She released alleged photo evidence of their flirty messages in a series of videos.
Since then, multiple women have come forward sharing their flirtatious correspondence with the “Girls Like You” singer.
For his part, Levine has denied that he ever cheated on his wife, 34. However, he admitted that it was “inappropriate” for him to send the messages to Stroh, adding that he “crossed the line.”
“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Story Tuesday.
“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”
In the days following, Levine and Prinsloo have since been spotted putting up a united front amid the affair allegation. They recently stepped out holding hands while picking up their two children from school in Montecito, Calif.
The couple share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with a third baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Kate Middleton wears meaningful coat following Queen’s funeral
Kate Middleton is back in black.
The new Princess of Wales made a touching sartorial gesture today while meeting palace staff and volunteers who helped during Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, stepping out in the same coat she wore for her first public appearance after Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral.
Dressed in a collarless black Dolce and Gabbana coat with two rows of gold buttons marching down the front, the 40-year-old royal joined Prince William for a surprise appearance to greet the local workers who made sure the service at St. George’s Chapel ran smoothly.
She first wore the piece — which retailed for $2,400 at the time — for another somber occasion, a Remembrance Sunday event in 2017.
Middleton repeated the designer coat for an April 2021 visit to the RAF Cadets Squadron in London — the first time the then-duke and duchess attended an official engagement after Prince Philip’s funeral.
For today’s outing, which was held at Windsor Guildhall, Middleton added black Gianvito Rossi pumps and her often-worn Annoushka pearl drops ($480) hanging from gold hoop earrings with diamond studs by Kiki McDonough ($676).
The princess was originally scheduled to attend the Laver Cup charity tennis event with Roger Federer today but canceled her appearance due to the official mourning period for the royal family, which continues this week.
Instead, the royal couple met “the people who sorted the portaloos, bins, moved flowers, programmed the road signs etc – all the unsung heroes who ensured everything ran so smoothly over the last few days,” per Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English.
Per English’s Twitter account, the Prince of Wales told people during the event that an incredible five rainbows had appeared over Balmoral after the Queen died at the age of 96 on September 8.
“You hardly ever see rainbows up there, but there were five,” William said, with his wife adding, “Her Majesty was looking down on us.”
