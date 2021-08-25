Kanye West moves to change his name into two letters

American rapper, Kanye Omari West, is set to drop his 44 year-old name for the the moniker ‘Ye’.

TMZ citing some documents, reports that the rapper, who is in the midst of divorce with Kim Kardashian West, has petitioned the Los Angeles courts to approve the name change.

He had used the moniker for his eighth album, released in June 2018.

According to TMZ, name changing is quite easy in California, once there’s evidence it is not designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans.

The judge will approve such new name.

Kanye is thus expected to get the nod of the judge.

But there are complications on the way.

Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, has “West” in her own surname, despite the moves for divorce.

His children too bear his surname.

Will the four kids now be North Ye, Saint Ye, Chicago Ye, and Psalm Ye?