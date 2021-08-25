CELEBRITIES
Kanye West moves to change his name into two letters
American rapper, Kanye Omari West, is set to drop his 44 year-old name for the the moniker ‘Ye’.
TMZ citing some documents, reports that the rapper, who is in the midst of divorce with Kim Kardashian West, has petitioned the Los Angeles courts to approve the name change.
He had used the moniker for his eighth album, released in June 2018.
According to TMZ, name changing is quite easy in California, once there’s evidence it is not designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans.
The judge will approve such new name.
Kanye is thus expected to get the nod of the judge.
But there are complications on the way.
Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, has “West” in her own surname, despite the moves for divorce.
His children too bear his surname.
Will the four kids now be North Ye, Saint Ye, Chicago Ye, and Psalm Ye?
‘I still don’t understand why people criticise me so much’ – Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels, Nollywood actress, says she doesn’t understand why people criticise her so much.
The 21-year-old film star was addressing social media comments about her in an interview with BBC Igbo.
“I still don’t understand why people criticise me. I don’t check any of these comments. I don’t hear any of them. I don’t care and I don’t respond to any of these critics. I don’t know how they don’t bother me,” the actress said.
“I don’t know how I don’t like to talk about them. People have a very wrong perception of me. There are a lot of things they don’t know and I’m not even willing to let them know.
“There are other things I wish I could tell them, sometimes I just let them know and say whatever.”
In 2019, Daniels was the subject of heated social media arguments after she married Ned Nwoko, who was aged 59.
Ned Nwoko: Regina Daniels knows I can marry another wife
Regina Daniels, Ned Nowko, and their newborn
In the wake of the backlash that had trailed the union on the basis of the duo’s age difference, Daniels had said she couldn’t have married someone within her age group because she’s “very stubborn“.
Daniels and Nwoko had, in June 2020, welcomed their first child — a baby boy — together.
But Nwoko would later reveal that Daniels knows he can decide to marry more wives to have more children.
“I met Regina; liked her. We got married within three weeks. I married all my wives within the same period. I don’t believe in dating anybody to marry them. Don’t date anybody you want to marry,” Nwoko had stated at the time.
“When you marry them, you begin to fall in love from within the marriage. Even in my culture, as it were as a kid in the 60s, people were not dating. They arranged marriages from family to family; they choose a wife.”
Paul Okoye’s marriage crashes as wife files for divorce
Anita Okoye, wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rude Boy, has filed a petition for divorce.
This was revealed in a leaked petition which cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the seven-year-old marriage.
Recall that Rude Boy got married to Anita in 2014 after over 10 years of courtship.
Although the news of their pending divorce comes as a massive shock to many Nigerians, there had been indications that the couple had been in a serious domestic crisis.
According to reports, Paul Okoye is currently on a press tour and Anita has moved to the United States where she is working on her master’s degree as a graduate student.
I had two Liposuction surgeries – Tonto Dike reveals
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonke Dikeh has revealed she had undergone two liposuction surgery.
Tonto disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page while advising women who don’t gym after undergoing liposuction.
The mother of one added that she will be going for her third liposuction surgery soon.
Her post read: “I have laughed at the subject that if you do you should not use waist trainer.
“Listen up people, you need a trainer and gym to follow up Liposuction, I’m personally too lazy for that so I opt for non surgical body enhancement.
“I’ve had two Lipo surgeries and waiting for the third.
“Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to the other, you eat everyday so fat will grow back sister.”
