Kanye West loses billionaire status after Adidas ends partnership

Kanye West has lost his billionaire status now that Adidas has terminated its partnership with him.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the athletic company said in a statement Tuesday following West’s series of anti-Semitic comments.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The deal with the German athletic company accounted for $1.5 billion of West’s net worth, so without it, he’s valued at $400 million, according to Forbes.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, had worked with Adidas since 2013 on his Yeezy line of sneakers. Gap, Balenciaga and Vogue also have terminated their partnerships with West.









We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which…

Adidas’ decision to cut ties with West ends a weeks-long controversy in which the “All of the Lights” rapper, 45, has spewed anti-Semitic commentary.

“I can say anti-Semitic s–t and Adidas cannot drop me,” West said on the “Drink Champs” podcast earlier this month.

The bold declaration — which has proven to be untrue — followed West’s statement that he would go “death con 3”on Jewish people. West likely meant “defcon,” the military acronym that means to “increase in force readiness above normal readiness.”

West also bashed “Jewish media” for silencing him online after he posted a screenshot of his text messages with Diddy in which the rapper wrote, “This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”