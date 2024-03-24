Kanye West’s chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, demanded in a letter that the rapper be referred to as Ye and not his “slave name.”

“Ye is one of the most recognizable people in the world, on par with presidents and popes,” the letter read.

“He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value captured by the brand of ‘Kanye West,’ lightly. The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye.”

Yiannopoulos, 39, wrote that he is calling on “streaming platforms, publishers, stores, unions, lyrics websites and data resellers” to make the change since they are some of “the most visible places.”

“He has on several occasions referred to it as his slave name,” the letter continued. “Ye is a black man in America who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else.”

The far-right political commentator’s memo comes more than two years after a Los Angeles judge signed off on the “All of the Lights” rapper’s legal name change.

In August 2021, West, 46, claimed in court documents that he was changing his moniker due to “personal reasons.”

Following the release of West’s 2018 eponymous album, “Ye,” he teased his new name on X, writing that he was “the being formally known as Kanye West.”

The dad of four added, “I am YE.”

And in a June 2018 interview with Big Boy, the Yeezy founder told the radio host that “ye” was the most commonly used word in the Bible.

“In the Bible, it means ‘you,’” he said. “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye. Just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”