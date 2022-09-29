Kanye West changes Instagram avatar to Kris Jenner out of ‘peace’

Kanye West said changed his Instagram avatar to a photo of Kris Jenner out of “peace and respect.”

The Yeezy fashion designer made the swap Wednesday and clarified the decision wasn’t stemming from a feud.

“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect lets [sic] change the narrative,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Currently, the avatar is the exact same photo that Jenner, 66, is using for her account.

The seemingly friendly message was published mere weeks after West, 45, went on a social media rant against Jenner and the Kardashians, including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. In one post, which since has been deleted, the artist railed against the famed momager for allowing Kylie Jenner and Kim to pose for Playboy.





“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect lets [sic] change the narrative,” he wrote. kanyewest/Twitter



She went down in history as the longest-reigning monarch in…

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West began, addressing Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he added of his daughters.

He later apologized for causing “stress” in the Skims founder’s life.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” the rapper said.

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind,” he added. “And as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day.”

West and Kim, 41, share four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.