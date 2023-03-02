Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori look surprisingly happy on dinner date

Kanye West seems to be happier than ever with new “wife” Bianca Censori.

The disgraced rapper and Censori were spotted smiling and laughing while walking to dinner at Carasau Cafe in Culver City, Calif. on Tuesday.

In comparison to their usual stoic demeanor, the two looked smitten as they sauntered across the street to grab a bite to eat.

The couple — who said “I do” during a non-legal ceremony in January — twinned in their typical all-black outfits for the low-key date night.

The Yeezy employee proved to be Ye’s new muse in a turtleneck vest with a sheer long-sleeve shirt underneath, booty shorts over sheer tights and knee-high heeled boots.

While Censori, 27, ditched her purse for the night, she was photographed carrying an iPad into the quaint cafe.

Meanwhile, Kanye kept covered in an oversized leather jacket, cargo pants and combat boots.

The pair have kept a relatively low profile ever since their shocking nuptials — a change of pace for the rapper who made headlines last year for his disturbing antisemitic rants.

Most recently, they were spotted at a gas station in Los Angeles, where they were photographed buying snacks and filling their car up with gas.

The week prior, the couple spent Valentine’s Day with Russell Simmons and producer 88-Keys at an AMC Theatre in Hollywood.After seeing the movie “Infinity Pool,” the unlikely foursome was photographed smiling as they exited the theater before going their separate ways.

Despite the fact that Censori and West have yet to make their union legal, the architectural designer has already met some of West’s four children.

The pair grabbed dinner with West’s daughter North, 9, just a few weeks after they exchanged vows.

However, it’s unclear whether or not she has met West’s other three children — Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 — whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.