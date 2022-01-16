CELEBRITIES
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ‘kept their distance’ during daughter’s birthday party
Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian stayed at ‘opposite ends’ of the garden during their daughter Chicago’s birthday party.
The 44-year-old – who changed his name to Ye – was filmed at the tot’s party despite previously complaining about not being given the address.
After uncovering the bash’s location from fellow musician Travis Scott, Kanye turned up to Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills home to enjoy some quality time with his daughter.
It has been claimed that Kanye spent around an hour at the party and stayed apart from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.
“He seemed okay once he started talking to the family and was in great spirits laughing and playing with Chicago, it seems he just wanted to be involved in her day and didn’t want to cause trouble,” the insider told The Sun on Sunday.
“There was no scene between him and Kim but they did spend most of the afternoon at other ends of the garden. He chatted with Kris and some other family members but there was no deep discussion with Kim yet.”
Music legend Ronnie Spector who sang iconic song ‘Be My Baby’ dies aged 78
The Ronettes icon Ronnie Spector has died aged 78.
The singer’s family announced the news on her official website on January 12.
The statement read: “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer.
“She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.
“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face.
“She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.
“In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund.
“A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future. The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.”
Ronnie was the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, who also celebrated hits such as “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.”
The group were also behind the hit Be My Baby.
The Ronettes became one of the top acts of the 1960s girl-group era. The group toured England with the Rolling Stones and were friends of the Beatles.
Ronnie is survived by her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin.
Fans have since paid tribute to the star following the tragic news.
One fan tweeted: “RIP Veronica Bennett, aka Ronnie Spector, sister of Estelle and cousin of Nedra, her fellow Ronettes. A vibrant and gracious woman.”
Trey Songz denies rap!ng basketball player
American singer, Trey Songz has denied raping basketball player, Dylan Gonzalez.
Dylan said the incident occurred in a well known Las Vegas hotel.
The basketball player has also reportedly hired an attorney to represent her in a potential sexual assault case against the singer. A source close to Dylan told TMZ that the incident happened several years ago.
The singer’s rep who denied the allegation, told the publication;
“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”
Dylan Gonzalez’s legal team, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, have already told PEOPLE that they will be taking action against Songz in the coming weeks and are in the process of formally filing the litigation.
Vrabeck and Mitchell are also representing Jahaura Jeffries, who publicly identified herself and alleges that Songz sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Miami in 2018.
Death certificate reveals American actress Betty White died of stroke
Legendary American actress Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days prior, according to her death certificate.
The official cause of death listed on the Los Angeles County document obtained by CNN is a cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke; when blood flow to the brain is blocked causing impairment due to lack of oxygen.
White died in her Los Angeles home early on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.
Best known for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White was a fan favourite, adored across generations.
A nationwide movie event will go on as planned on January 17th, to celebrate what would have been White’s 100th birthday. The film, to be shown at 900 theatres nationwide, will follow White’s day-to-day life, highlighting her work and fervent advocacy for animals.
