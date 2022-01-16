Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ‘kept their distance’ during daughter’s birthday party

Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian stayed at ‘opposite ends’ of the garden during their daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

The 44-year-old – who changed his name to Ye – was filmed at the tot’s party despite previously complaining about not being given the address.

After uncovering the bash’s location from fellow musician Travis Scott, Kanye turned up to Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills home to enjoy some quality time with his daughter.

It has been claimed that Kanye spent around an hour at the party and stayed apart from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“He seemed okay once he started talking to the family and was in great spirits laughing and playing with Chicago, it seems he just wanted to be involved in her day and didn’t want to cause trouble,” the insider told The Sun on Sunday.

“There was no scene between him and Kim but they did spend most of the afternoon at other ends of the garden. He chatted with Kris and some other family members but there was no deep discussion with Kim yet.”