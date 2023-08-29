Kanu vows not to beg Tinubu for his release

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has told the Federal Government that he will not beg for his release after being cleared by Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

This was contained in a letter dated August 25, 2023, and signed by Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

Ozekhome had raised concern over the deplorable condition of Kanu’s detention facility in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The lawyer requested that the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory should appoint a Magistrate to inspect the detention centre.

According to Kanu, begging for his freedom at this point will be an insult to the memory of tye late Pa Mbazulike Amechi, who despite his age and ill health, repeatedly travelled from the South-East to Abuja, pleading with the Federal Government to honour his dying wish, which was treated with the greatest disdain and was also not honoured.

These were the high points of the discussion during the meeting between the IPOB leader and his lawyers and family, according to a statement issued by Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor titled, “Update on our routine visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Headquarters of the State Security Services, Abuja, where he is still being illegally and unconstitutionally detained in solitary confinement.”

Ejiofor said, “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu used the opportunity offered by the visit to extend his heartfelt gratitude to all people of good conscience and groups calling for his release. He however, observed that many people may not have understood the peculiarity of his case, but proceeded to urge us to clarify that he has been effectively and validly discharged by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, delivered October 13 2022, which said judgment also prohibited his further trial and detention. Therefore, there is no charge pending against Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before any court as of today.

“Furthermore, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unequivocally stated that begging the Federal Government to release him at this point is an insult to the memory of late Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, who despite his age and ill health, repeatedly travelled from the South-East to Abuja, begging the Federal Government of Nigeria, to honour his dying wish, which request was treated with greatest disdain by the Federal Government, and was also not honoured.

“Thus, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is of the firm view that he does not need to beg the FGN to release him. The Court of Appeal has already made a pronouncement in that regard and that pronouncement has remained sacrosanct till date.

“Therefore, the call every person of goodwill should make in the circumstance of his continued illegal detention, is for the Supreme Court to set down a date for the expeditious hearing of the appeal filed by the Federal Government, as provided for in the Criminal Appeals Practice Directions of the Supreme Court.

“We visited our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today, the 28th day of August 2023, to brief him on the various intervening actions taken by the legal team ably led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to address pertinent concerns affecting his welfare and failure of the SSS to avail him of his medical records.

“To this end, an application has been made to the Honourable Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory by our erudite Lead Counsel – Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN, to appoint a Magistrate that will visit and inspect the SSS facility/cell where Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been held in solitary confinement since June 2021 till date, in pursuance to the relevant provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“Following the SSS refusal to avail Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with his medical records, as directed by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, in the judgment delivered on July 20 2023, our erudite lead counsel, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, was compelled by this brazen disregard to an order of Court by the SSS, to initiate a contempt proceeding against the State Security Service and her Director General, for this gross violation of positive Orders of Court.”