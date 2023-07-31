Kanu returns to DSS custody after check-up by personal doctors

The leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was on Sunday returned to the custody of the Department of State Services after being released on Saturday to be attended by his personal physician.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had on July 20 ordered the DSS to grant Kanu access to his personal physicians, dismissing the DSS objection to the prayer.

According to IPOB, Kanu is suspected to be suffering from an ear infection and needs surgery.

Counsel for the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told our correspondent in a phone conversation on Sunday that Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021, had access to his personal physicians and had been taken back into custody.

Ejiofor said, “He has been attended to, and after preliminary examinations, he was taken back.”

The lawyer, however, declined further comments on his health conditions, among others.

Ejiofor had tweeted on Saturday that Kanu met with his personal doctors in a hospital in Abuja outside the facility of the DSS.

Ejiofor, who said he witnessed the medical examination, described it as seamless and productive.

He said, “Sequel to our avowed assurance to always keep Ezigbo UmuChineke abreast of pertinent happenings, especially with Onyendu’s health status, welfare, and update on his legal matters, we are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician yesterday in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service.

“As part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he will be progressing to the next stage soon.”