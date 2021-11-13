NEWS
Kanu Nwankwo hotel fined by Lagos court over N924.7m debt
Former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo and his hotel, Hardley Apartment, have been fined N30, 000 by a Nigerian Court.
The Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke-led Federal High Court in Lagos, Friday, ordered Kanu and his hotel, Hardley Apartment, to pay the sum.
They were fined for stalling the scheduled hearing of debt recovery suit brought against them by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.
Recall that AMCON had dragged the former Arsenal star, his hotel and its directors, Ayoola Gam-Ikon before the court over alleged debt of N924.7 million.
But at the hearing on Friday, T. A Idelegbagbon, lawyer to Kanu and Hardley Apartment told the court that she is withdrawing all motions earlier filed in response to the suit in 2017.
But AMCON’s lawyer, Jayes Ujah, objected to the request and further sought the imposition of fine on the respondents for filing frivolous motions.
He said he had already filed his response to the processes sought to be withdrawn.
Ujah further demanded that the court dismisses all new processes filed by Kanu and Hardley Apartment team on the ground that they contained facts that were earlier admitted to.
And having listened to the submissions of both parties, the judge conceded to the respondents’ request for withdrawal of the motions, and also slammed a fine of N30,000 on them for stalling further hearing in the matter.
Justice Aneke said that Kanu and Hardley Apartment should pay the money before the case resumes for hearing on January 20, 2022.
AMCON had, in 2015, dragged Hardley Apartment, its directors, Gam-Ikon and Kanu before the court in its bid to recover alleged debt owed a bank.
In an affidavit in support of the suit deposed to by a Credit Officer, Victor Igabor, AMCON said between May 2008 and January 2011, the bank offered Hardley Apartments a loan of N520,457,000.
NEWS
ISWAP terrorists kill Nigerian Army Commander, Brig-General, four soldiers in Borno
Brigadier-General, who is a commander in the Nigerian Army, has been shot dead in an ambush by fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.
The four other soldiers were reportedly killed in the incident which occurred at Bulguma, few kilometers from Askira town in Askira Uba Local Government Area.
Suspected fighters of ISWAP engaged the troops at a military base in the Askira/Uba LGA in a gun battle.
Some civilians had said they sighted the ISWAP fighters in a long convoy of gun trucks along Ngude axis towards Askira, early this morning.
The civilians had claimed they reported the movement of the terrorists to security forces but no action was taken before the deadly group stormed Askira town hours later.
While confirming the attacks, Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, Deputy Speaker of Borno House Assembly, had said the insurgents and troops were currently exchanging gunfire.
“Yes, ISWAP is currently attacking Askira town. I was reliably informed that our troops are fighting them, but the residents are in the bush.
SEE ALSO
BREAKING: Islamic State, ISWAP Fighters Currently Attacking Nigerian Army Base, Borno Community
21 Comments4 Hours Ago
“My people told me that the insurgents came with about 16 gun trucks and there is confusion in the whole town now,” Askira said.
It was gathered that troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, had mobilised to provide reinforcement in Askira, which was under attack.
The troops were ambushed while on their way to provide support for the soldiers battling the insurgents.
“It’s a sad day for us at theatre of war; we lost Brigadier Commander (names withheld). The Brigade General and soldiers who were on their way to support our troops at Askira were ambushed and shot dead by ISWAP fighters. We are sad,” a security source said.
A member of the civilian Joint Task Force, Yakubu Luka, said immediately the attackers stormed the town, they went to the military base.
“We are expecting a reinforcement from the nearby community, as I am speaking with you heavy gunfire is ongoing.”
“We are appealing to the authorities to send fighter jets to support the ground soldiers. We are outnumbered; we only have five gun trucks with us.” Yakubu said.
NEWS
CSOs demand audit report on N141b COVID-19 spending from FG
A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has urged the Federal Government to make available to the public the audit report of the expenses of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 detailing how monies were disbursed to cushion the effect of the pandemic.
They made the demand yesterday in Abuja at the end of the COVID-19 spending audit meeting organised by BudgiT.
According to the accountability groups, the Federal Government through the Minister of Health had disclosed last week that it received a total of N141.1 billion from donors in seven categories.
However, BudgiT’s Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Okeowo, yesterday, disclosed that research by the CSOs revealed that the audit statement at the national level had not been released to date, even as states like Lagos had made some efforts to make their audit statement public.
Okeowo said: “In the meeting, we realised that Lagos State raised the sum of N17.8 billion as donations; the Federal Government raised the sum of N141.1billion in donations.”
While Lagos State has given an audited statement for the funds released, we can’t say the same of the Federal Government.
“From the United Nations basket fund, it was highlighted that Nigeria received N22.6 billion in donations; CACOVID donated N43.2 billion; oil and gas industry, N21.4 billion; development partners group on health, N42.9billion and GAVI N4.5 billion.
“The Federal Government also noted that it received private donations to its accounts to the tune of N2.0 billion while other donations worth N4.04 billion were received, making a total of N141.1billion in 2020.
“While we appreciate the breakdown, we are requesting the Federal Government and the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation at the earliest to cause a performance audit to be conducted on COVID-19 expenditure to ensure value for money.”
In his presentation, Ismail Adeleye, a retired director from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAGF), said the country was in dire need of the services of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) to ensure and assist in good governance, better public management and transparent, accountable and responsible use of public funds.
breaking
NERC increases cost of electricity metres by almost 100%
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday increased the price of electricity metres in the country by almost 100 per cent.
Single-phase metre, which was selling for about N44,896.17 will now sell for N82,855.19 while the price of three-phase metre jumped from N58,661.69 to N109,684.36.
NERC in a memo dated 11-11-2021 noted that the changes were linked to recent changes in macroeconomic parametres.
The changes, according to the agency, affect the provisions of the Metre Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations.
“In arriving at the approved unit price, the Commission had, in particular, only considered changes in foreign exchange and inflation since the last review of June 2020.
“This price review is subject to change upon the conclusion of the procurement process under phase one of the National Mass Metering Programme. This price review is effective from November 15, 2021,” NERC said.
Nigeria has about a five million metering gap. Without metering, electricity users are billed on the discretionary method of the distribution companies.
Currently, the Federal Government is funding the metering gap as part of the justification for the last review of electricity tariff. Expected to gulp about N120 billion, the process has been sluggish.
With the increase in the assets, the government may have to further increase the N120 billion intervention, while people who want to procure the asset to evade the bureaucratic process may need to double their fund.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Side effects of being a virgin for too long
-
NEWS2 days ago
FG moves to pay Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal
-
breaking2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo gives young pitch invader his shirt and hug after Man Utd ace misses hatful in Portugal’s Ireland draw
-
SPORTS2 days ago
2022 World Cup: All countries that have qualified for Qatar so far
-
breaking2 days ago
Monday sit-at-home order remains cancelled — IPOB
-
breaking14 hours ago
NERC increases cost of electricity metres by almost 100%
-
breaking2 days ago
Lagos: Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of LG election
-
breaking2 days ago
EFCC quizzes Ex-Edo Gov, Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn fraud