Kanu, Igboho’s supporters vow to shut down courts
The two major secessionists in the country, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Biafra freedom fighter and the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho who are currently in detention, would know their fate on Monday as they appear in court.
Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Security Services, DSS, following his rearrest and reparation from an undisclosed country, is scheduled to appear at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday July 26.
Nnamdi Kanu, a dual citizen of both Britain and Nigeria who jumped bail in 2017, had pleaded with authorities to transfer him from the DSS custody to Kuje correctional center over alleged maltreatment and inability to access his doctor, with his health allegedly worsening.
Members of the IPOB and other supporters of the scensionist group have vowed to shutdown the FCT tomorrow to witness the court proceedings.
The spokesman of the secessionist group, Mr. Emma Powerful, stated that members of the group have every right to be in court tomorrow (Monday).
“The federal government of Nigeria has no right to stop IPOB or Biafrans from coming to Abuja to witness the court proceedings or to show solidarity to our leader,” Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Nigeria government cannot beat a child and force him or her not to cry. IPOB has every right to be in court on that day”, he told reporters.
Similarly, the Oduduwa Republic pioneer, Sunday Igboho who was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday while attempting to escape to an European country with his German wife has also been scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou after his extradition hearing was adjourned on Thursday.
Recall that Igboho’s supporters on Thursday stormed the court in Cotonou to ensure that the activist got justice.
A strong indication has also emerged that more supporters are currently being mobilized to storm Cotonou on Monday when the court would decide on his imprisonment or repatriation to the country. He also stands the chance of being freed like his wife who was released on Thursday.
Again, FG extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to October 31
The deadline for linking the national identity numbers to SIM cards in Nigeria has been shifted again.
The deadline, which was to come into effect on Sunday, has now been extended by three months.
The Director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, Nigeria Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke, made this known in a joint statement on Monday, titled ‘FG Extends NIN-SIM verification deadline to 31st October, 2021′.
Before now, FG had approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26, 2021.
The statement noted that the registration focus is now expected to shift to remote and hard-to-reach areas, schools and health centres.
The statement noted that the registration focus is now expected to shift to remote and hard-to-reach areas, schools and health centres.
The statement read, “The Federal Government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to October 31, 2021.
“The decision to extend the deadline was made following a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, foreigners and diplomatic missions, diaspora and address low enrolments in schools and hospitals, as evidenced by enrolment statistics.
“It also followed a review of the progress of the exercise which indicated significant progress hence the need to consolidate the gains of the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process across the country.
“As of July 24th, 2021, there are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM. The administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the extension as part of efforts to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country, and legal residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.
“The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for the security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required.
“There are now a total of 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN. With the great number of enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, every citizen, legal resident, and Nigerian citizens living in the diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs.”
The statement quoted the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, as commending the Kano State Government and other States that have made NINs a key requirement for school enrolments and access to other important services.
It added, “The Federal Government is also excited at the news that the use of NIN in the process of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam significantly reduced the challenge of exam malpractice.
“The Minister, on behalf of the Federal Government, appreciates Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.
Ohanaeze appoints ex-governor to lead top delegation to Nnamdi Kanu’s trial
The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appointed a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, to lead the Ohanaeze’s delegation to the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abuja on Monday.
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President General, Prof George Obiozor, made the appointment.
Also on the delegation are; the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Joseph Ojobu and Chief Goddy Uwazurike.
Ohanaeze said the duo would be the lawyers representing the group on a watching brief.
The court is expected to sit on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Abuja.
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to Kanu, urged Nigerians to remember him (Kanu) in prayer as the IPOB leader appears in court on Monday.
The lawyer had noted that nothing would change the day of trial, as earlier scheduled.
There had been speculations that Kanu’s case might not come up on the said date courtesy of the annual vacation for Nigerian judges.
The judges’ vacation is expected to start on July 26 and would end on September 17, 2021.
However, in a statement on Friday, Kanu’s lawyer, Barrister Ejiofor had revealed that the case would be called up for hearing as scheduled.
He wrote; “We have just received a confirmation from Federal High Court Abuja that the hearing on our Client’s case above referred will still go on as earlier scheduled on Monday next week being the 26th day of July 2021.”
The lawyer also urged Kanu’s supporters to offer prayers to God for him and for the legal team.
“Remember Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the entire Legal team in your prayers. Thank you all and remain blessed,” he wrote.
Lagos LG Elections: MC Oluomo’s thugs hijack ballot boxes in Oshodi (VIDEO)
Political thugs loyal to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo hijacked ballot boxes in the Sogunle area of Oshodi during Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State.
The thugs, who moved around in two Toyota buses hijacked ballot boxes at various polling centres in the area.
The thugs who were fully armed chased away voters before hijacking the boxes.
In one of the attacks at Diran Alake street, the PDP councillorship aspirant for Ewu ward narrowly escaped death.
His brother popular know as Double O was, however, beaten to stupor and taken to an unknown destination.
As at press time, his whereabouts is still unknown.
The incident, which occurred around 1p.m also left many wounded.
The thugs were led by Samson Agbetoye, a.k.a. Golden. Golden is a known thug and loyalist of MC Oluomo.
To show that the attacks have the blessings of MC Oluomo, the NURTW boss drove past the area a few minutes after the incident.
WATCH VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT BELOW:
