Hundreds of students converged in Kano on Monday to protest against the continuous abduction of female students in tertiary institutions across Northern Nigeria.

The students, who marched along Rijiyar Zaki area of the city, demanded the immediate rescue of female students kidnapped by armed bandits from Federal University Gusau, FUGUS, about three months ago, as well as others abducted from Federal University, Dutsinma, FUDMA, and Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

About 24 female students of FUGUS, and four female students of FUDMA who were seized by bandits over three months ago, are still in captivity.

However, seven more students of the Federal University, Lafia, FULAFIA, Nasarawa State, who were abducted four days ago by bandits, were released on Sunday.

But the four students seized from Nasarawa State University months ago are still in captivity.

The protest was conducted under the banner of ‘Arewa Mufarka’, meaning ‘Northerners let’s wake up’.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Monday, convener of the protest Sharfuddeen Bature, said: “We have been on the matter for long. It has been eighty days now since the abduction took place. We have ministers in our region – in Zamfara. We have National Security Adviser, NSA, from our region.

“We need these girls back. Their parents are in serious condition. We are not going to stop doing this until they bring back our girls”.

The protesters also condemned the recent massacre of more than 100 civilians by Nigerian Army drones in Tudun Biri community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.