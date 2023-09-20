Wednesday, September 20, 2023
NEWS

Kano Tribunal Judgment: FRSC cautions party supporters against ‘wild celebration’

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State has advised supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) against ”wild celebrations” when the Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal delivers its judgement on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander, Ibrahim Sallau-Abdullahi made the call in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Public Relations of the FRSC, Labaran Abdullahi in Kano.

”Supporters should resist the temptation of wild celebrations during and after tribunal judgement, especially with vehicles or causing any form of obstruction on the roads.

”Wild celebrations can cause breach of traffic rules and regulations and result in obstruction of highways and road traffic crashes will not be allowed, as perpetrators will face full wrath of the law,” he said.

The corps said that officials and other security agencies will not condone reckless driving, route violation, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, indiscriminate parkings, overloading, over speeding and driving by underaged during and after the tribunal judgement.

He advised motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

The tribunal is due to deliver judgment today.

