The Kano State Government has spent over N800million to buy furniture, food items, and clothing materials for 1,800 intending couples under its mass wedding scheme.

This was made known by the state Hisbah board commander, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, who was inspecting items for the mass wedding.

He disclosed that each bride would receive a set of beds with mattresses and pillows, as well as N20,000 to start up a business.

He added that criteria were established for the selection of the recipients, and that anyone found guilty of divorcing his wife after the marriage would be required to pay for the products acquired from the state government.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Sheikh Aminu, on the other hand, stated that benefactors and affluent persons have committed to contribute their fair share to ensure the success of the mass wedding.

He went on to say that 1,800 couples would profit from the generous gift, which would go a long way towards reducing societal vices and poverty, as many marriages were postponed due to parents’ inability to finance the wedding.

Speaking about the day, he emphasised that the public and those eager to help will be alerted as soon as possible in order to achieve the intended goals.

The Hisbah boss also appealed to wealthy individuals to support the government by assisting the less privileged in society.