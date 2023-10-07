The Kano State government has screened out intending couples for the mass wedding scheduled to be held soon who tested positive for Hepatitis B, HIV, sickle cell and pregnancy.

The spokesperson of Hisbah Board, Lawan Fagge, said the persons were found with one health issue or the other at the point of pre-marital test screening they were subjected to as part of the conditions for taking part in the state-sponsored wedding.

Fagge said the affected spouses have since been replaced in the ongoing exercise and subjected to counselling and medications.

According to him, “Based on the interim report we got from the Ministry of Health, about 40 males and females tested positive for Hepatitis B. There are those with sickle cell those who are pregnant and those with HIV. But they will be counselled and placed on medication for the next few months. They have been rejected from the exercise and made replacements. They might be considered after their medication.

“We screened about 5,000 out of which we only needed 1,800 couples,” Fagge said.

Recall that the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP-led government under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has earmarked the sum of N854 million to conduct mass weddings for the over 1,800 couples in the state. The mass wedding was first introduced in the state by the Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso-led administration.”

SaharaReporters had reported that the Kano State Hisbah Board said over 4000 prospective couples registered to participate in the state-planned mass wedding.

The board had added that it had succeeded in selecting 1,800 couples and they were already being scheduled for medical screening as part of the prerequisite arrangement of the mass wedding proceedings.

It would be recalled that the administration of the state government headed by Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf earmarked over N800 million for mass weddings to procure furniture, food items, and clothing materials, dowry, and capital for 1,800 intending couples under its mass wedding scheme.

Many prospective couples expressed gratitude to the Kano State governor for providing the opportunity for them to get married in their lifetime.