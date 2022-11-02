Kano Pillars striker, Músa Kófar Mata is dead

Kano Pillars Football Club has lost its top striker, Músa Kófar Mata.

Mata died in Kano on Tuesday night after a brief illness.

The news of his death was confirmed by one of his friends who responded to a text message sent to his phone, saying that “yes, we lost him.”

He won the Nigerian Premier League for 2007-08 with Kano Pillars and was the season’s topscorer with 11 goals.

In August 2008 he was on a trial at Austria’s LASK and played one friendly game.

He returned from Europe to Pillars at the start of the 2008 season. and later joined Heartland in January 2010 for a fee of five million naira.

After two and a half years, he left Heartland F.C. and returned to Kano Pillars.

He was part of Nigeria’s squad.at the 2007 FIFA U20 World Cup .

He finally made his full Nigeria debut on 3 March 2010, coming on as a sub in the 5-2 home win over Congo

He will be buried at Kofar Mata district at 9 am on Wednesday.