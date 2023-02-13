Kano Labour Party governorship candidate defects to APC

Bashir Ishaq Bashir, the Kano state gubernatorial candidate of the Labor Party (LP), has left his party to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bashir along with other members of the party announced their decision on Sunday.

On January 21, Bashir, along with LP leaders, shunned the party’s presidential campaign rally in Kano.

The other LP members who shunned the rally were Mohammed Zarewa; the state coordinator for Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and a member of the presidential campaign council, Idris Dambazau.

A source close to Bashir confirmed to our correspondent on Sunday his defection and other Kano LP leaders to APC.

The source also attributed his decision to the party’s exclusion of key northern stakeholders from its decision-making process and lack of clear direction for the interests of northern Nigeria.

Shortly before his defection, Bashir met with the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Sunday.

The LP candidate endorsed the APC presidential candidate and promised to mobilise his supporters for him.