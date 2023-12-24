Sunday, December 24, 2023
HomeNEWSKano guber: Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi denies writing CJN
NEWS

Kano guber: Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi denies writing CJN

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

A renowned Islamic scholar in Bauchi State, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has distanced himself from a letter circulating on social media regarding the Kano State gubernatorial legal battle.

The purported letter titled ‘Request for Prompt Intervention of Justice’, as seen on social media, was addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, to influence the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The Supreme Court had reserved its judgment in the Kano governorship appeal last Thursday after the Court of Appeal affirmed the election petition tribunal’s judgement, removing Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and declaring Dr Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner.

But in a statement on Sunday, the Vice Chairman of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Sayyadi Tijjani,who is also one of the sons of the Islamic cleric, dismissed the letter.

Speaking on behalf of his father, he said, “Our attention was drawn to the purported letter sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria. People from all walks of life are calling to verify and confirm the authenticity and the truth about the letter,

“The truth of the matter is that the letter did not emanate from Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi. The letterhead is not the type used by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

“The writers forged Sheikh Dahiru Foundation’s letterhead and the Sheikh is not a signatory in foundation letterhead, and today Sheikh is not signing any letter, but he used a special seal and stamp in all the letters that emanate from him.”

 

Previous article
Anthony Joshua’s world title fight confirmed as Deontay Wilder throws away millions
Next article
President Bola Tinubu’s Christmas message to Nigerians
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network