Kano guber: Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi denies writing CJN

A renowned Islamic scholar in Bauchi State, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has distanced himself from a letter circulating on social media regarding the Kano State gubernatorial legal battle.

The purported letter titled ‘Request for Prompt Intervention of Justice’, as seen on social media, was addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, to influence the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The Supreme Court had reserved its judgment in the Kano governorship appeal last Thursday after the Court of Appeal affirmed the election petition tribunal’s judgement, removing Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and declaring Dr Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner.

But in a statement on Sunday, the Vice Chairman of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, Sayyadi Tijjani,who is also one of the sons of the Islamic cleric, dismissed the letter.

Speaking on behalf of his father, he said, “Our attention was drawn to the purported letter sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria. People from all walks of life are calling to verify and confirm the authenticity and the truth about the letter,

“The truth of the matter is that the letter did not emanate from Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi. The letterhead is not the type used by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

“The writers forged Sheikh Dahiru Foundation’s letterhead and the Sheikh is not a signatory in foundation letterhead, and today Sheikh is not signing any letter, but he used a special seal and stamp in all the letters that emanate from him.”