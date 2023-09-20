Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Kano guber: Journalists barred as tribunal rules on APC petition

Police screening vehicles entering the court premises near Kano Police Command

Journalists were on Wednesday denied access into the court premises where the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal is set to deliver judgement on a petition filed before it by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate in the March 18 poll.

The governorship candidate of APC in the Kano election, Nasir Gawuna, had approached the court to challenge the victory of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party, NNPP, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The court is set to deliver judgment on the petition filed by the APC and its candidate today.

However, some reporters who stormed the venue to monitor the proceeding were denied access to the premises.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Muhammed Gumel, who spoke with Daily Trust, said the court only permitted 50 people.

According to him, “Since yesterday, we called the tribunal Secretary to hear arrangements for the sitting, where they informed us that only 50 people would be allowed in.

“The number includes the judges, lawyers of the two parties and their members, journalists and the media. So it is not the police that limited the number.”

