Wednesday, November 29, 2023
HomeENTERTAINMENTKano govt orders evacuation of mentally challenged persons from streets
ENTERTAINMENTNEWSPOLITICSSPORTS

Kano govt orders evacuation of mentally challenged persons from streets

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Appeal Court certified judgement affirms Yusuf's victory

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has ordered evacuation of all persons living with mental health disorder roaming streets of the metropolis and environs.

The Governor ordered that they be evacuated to psychiatric hospitals for treatment.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Vulnerable and Needy, Fauziyya D. Sulaiman, who confirmed this to newsmen, said the Governor’s action was informed by several complaints received about the persons roaming the streets naked.

According to her, “Several complaints have been received by the Governor over the persons living with mental health disorder who are roaming the streets in the metropolis and environs. Some of them go about naked and in the process some of them were molested, especially the female.

“The Governor, however, ordered that they all be evacuated from the streets to psychiatric hospitals for proper medical treatment.”

 

Previous article
Enugu Correctional Service Command enrolls 1,137 inmates for NECO
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network