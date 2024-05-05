Kano gov’t denies shooting of reporter at Government House

The Kano State Government has denied reports of a stray bullet hitting a reporter at the Government House Friday night.

The reporter with Abubakar Rimi Television Station (ARTV), Naziru Idris Ya’u, attached to Kano Government House, was hit by a stray bullet on Friday evening.

It was gathered that while the source of the stray bullet is yet to be known, the injured reporter was rushed to the Government House clinic.

However, a statement by the director-general, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Saturday denied the incident, describing it as misinformation.

He stated, “The incident, which occurred amidst a flurry of misinformation, sparked widespread concern and speculation regarding the safety of journalists covering events at the Government House.

“For clarity purpose, Naziru Yau, the reporter of the state television station was not hit by any stray bullet; instead, he sustained injuries from the metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Kano State Government House, an area that has been barricaded for caution.’’

It was, however, gathered that while the incident occurred at a mosque close to the entrance gate to the Government House at a unit designated for ablution as confirmed by the victim and others around him, there is no ongoing construction around the vicinity as claimed.

The ongoing construction is behind the governor’s office, close to the African House at the Government House, which is some distance away.

However, Bature pledged government’s commitment to review and enhance existing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He further revealed that investigation was ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

