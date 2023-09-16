Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has sacked the Commissioner for Lands, Adamu Aliyu, for threatening gubernatorial tribunal judges.

The commissioner on Friday, speaking in Hausa while addressing the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP,) had threatened judges in the state to choose between money or their lives over claims that the judges had been bribed.

“Any judge that collects bribes and passes judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between the bribe and his life.

“You have seen the conflict (banditry) in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina, I swear because of this governorship seat, everyone will die. The conflict that will start in Kano will be deadlier than the ones in those states and Borno.”

Also, the governor relieved his Special Adviser on Youths, Yusuf Imam of his appointment over a statement he made against Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Reacting to this in a statement while addressing newsmen at the government house on Friday, the State Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, stated that governor Yusuf respects and takes the judiciary in high esteem and would not condone any disrespect to them.

While describing the statements as unguarded comments, Dantiye said: “For these reasons, the Governor of Kano State has relieved the Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu A. Kibiya, and the Special Adviser on Youth and Sport, Yusuf Imam of their appointment with immediate effect”

The statement has raised serious concerns through the state’s political landscape about the impartiality and safety of the judges overseeing the election dispute.