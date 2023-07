Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has rejected the mode that the federal government adopted for the distribution of N500 billion palliatives for small scale industries.

The government had announced using the Bank of Industry to support small-scale industries across geopolitical zones.

Speaking through his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, the governor said the distribution was heavily skewed in favour of Lagos state and the South-South zone to the disadvantage of other states and zones.

He said the distribution mode will see Lagos receiving 47% of the allocation, followed by the South-South Zone with 17%, and other regions receiving significantly lower percentages.

‘This is unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal,” the governor said during a meeting with representatives from the Kano Cooperative Society at the state government house.

He called on relevant authorities, including members of the National Assembly to rectify the situation and take appropriate action against those responsible.

According to the deputy governor’s press secretary, Ibrahim Shu’aibu, the governor pledged the commitment of his administration to assist Cooperative Societies in their efforts to combat poverty and regain their influence.

“Committees would be established to review the activities of Cooperative Desk Officers in each Local Government Area, while desk officers would be introduced in major markets such as Dawanau, Kantin Kwari, Yan Lemo to guide and support cooperative activities,” the governor was quoted to have said.

President of the Kano Cooperative Society, Musa Aikawa, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, emphasised the significance of cooperatives in enhancing the lives of their members.

He disclosed that the state has over 2.8 million cooperative members, primarily consisting of young people,

Aikawa requested the intervention of the state government to develop strategies for reducing the high unemployment rate in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Solid Minerals, Mairo Danbatta, encouraged the youth to embrace cooperative business ventures to progress and reduce unemployment in Kano.