Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has directed that all 26 Entrepreneurship Institutes that were “closed down and abandoned” by the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje should be reopened.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, the newly sworn-in governor said the institutes were established by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s administration “with the mandate of equipping our youth and women with soft and hard skills in different fields of endeavour”.

“I also direct that all the 26 Entrepreneurship Institutes that were established by the Sen. Kwankwaso Administration with the mandate of equipping our youth and women with soft and hard skills in different fields of endeavour, and which were closed down and abandoned by the previous administration, are hereby reopened.

“Enrollment into these institutions will begin as soon as the necessary provisions are made,” he said. Governor Yusuf earlier sacked some government officials appointed by Ganduje.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state, is Yusuf’s political godfather and they belong to the same party – New Nigeria People’s Party.

He directed the Nigerian police and other security agencies in the state to “immediately” take over all public properties sold by the administration of his predecessor.

Yusuf, who is popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, announced these major decisions while signing an executive order in his first official assignment as the governor of Kano State shortly after he was sworn in on Monday.

In the executive order, the new governor ordered that “all political appointees heading government MDAs (Ministries Departments and Agencies) and companies are hereby relieved of their appointment with immediate effect.”

“In line with our transition advisory. I am announcing, today, that all public places and assets that were immorally plundered and sold by the Ganduje administration should be taken over by law enforcement agencies pending the final decision of the Government.

“We have noted that the last administration had sold lands in and around schools, religious and cultural sites, hospitals and clinics, graveyards and green areas, and along the city walls of Kano. We have also noted that they indiscriminately sold numerous other landed properties and assets belonging to the Kano State Government within and outside the State to their cronies and agents,” he said.

He said all the actions he would be taking in the next few days were targeted towards resetting the state and repositioning it on the path of honour and dignity, respect and responsibility, as well as on the path of progress and prosperity.

Similarly, the governor announced the immediate establishment of a Taskforce on Refuse Disposal, Evacuation of Drainages and Street Cleaning (Operation Nazafa), which would comprise yet-to-be unveiled stakeholder groups.

Governor Yusuf also announced that from June 1, all vehicles plying the roads of the state must have dustbins in them as part of measures to keep the state clean.

He also noted that all businesses – including shops and stalls – should henceforth have dustbins for the collection and proper disposal of refuse.