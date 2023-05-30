Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has sacked some government officials appointed by ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The newly sworn in governor also directed the Nigerian police and other security agencies in the state to “immediately” take over all public properties sold by the government of his predecessor.

Yusuf who is popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida announced these major decisions while signing executive order in his first official assignment as the governor of Kano State shortly after he was sworn in on Monday.

In the executive order, the new governor ordered that “all political appointees heading government MDAs (Ministries Departments and Agencies) and companies are hereby relieved of their appointment with immediate effect.”

“In line with our transition advisory. I am announcing, today, that all public places and assets that were immorally plundered and sold by the Ganduje administration should be taken over by law enforcement agencies pending the final decision of the Government.

“We have noted that the last administration had sold lands in and around schools, religious and cultural sites, hospitals and clinics, graveyards and green areas, and along the city walls of Kano. We have also noted that they indiscriminately sold numerous other landed properties and assets belonging to the Kano State Government within and outside the State to their cronies and agents,” he said.

He said all the actions he would be taking in the next few days were targeted towards resetting the state and repositioning it on the path of honour and dignity, respect and responsibility, as well as on the path of progress and prosperity.

Similarly, the governor announced the immediate set up of a Taskforce on Refuse Disposal, Evacuation of Drainages and Streets Cleaning (Operation Nazafa) comprising of yet to be unveiled different stakeholder groups.

“In the coming days, I will officially launch a state-wide campaign with self-help groups to drive the operation. In the next few weeks all the dumps will be cleared, all our streets will be clean, all our drainages will be desilted and a sustainable system of maintaining the cleanness and clearing the dumps will be in place,” he said.

Governor Yusuf also announced that from June 1, all vehicles plying the roads of the state must have a dustbin in them as part of measures to keep the state clean.

He also noted all businesses – including shops and stalls – should henceforth have dustbin for collecting and proper disposal of wastes and refuse.