Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano State government has confirmed its approval of the sum of N854 million for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative in the state.

Governor Yusuf who made this known on his X (former Twitter) handle on Thursday also confirmed that the state government had approved the release of N700 million for the payment of school fees for 7,000 indigenes of the state studying at Bayero University Kano (BUK), as part of its efforts to cushion the effects of the economic crisis on students from the state.

The state government also approved the constitution of a special committee to settle outstanding pension arrears for retirees from the Kano State Civil Service, and rehabilitation of three pedestrian bridges at Bayero University Kano Old Campus, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, and the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education.

Governor Yusuf said, “As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality; the Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of Seven Hundred Million Naira to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK).

“Further details of the initiative will be made available in due course.

“Also from yesterday’s meeting, the Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of the sum of 854 million Naira for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative.

“Constitution of a special committee to settle outstanding pension arrears for retirees from the Kano State Civil Service.

“Rehabilitation of 3 nos pedestrian bridges at Bayero University Kano Old Campus, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, and the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education.”