A certified copy of the Appeal Court judgement on Kano State Governorship election has affirmed the victory of Abba Yusuf as the duly elected Governor.

As indicated in the written judgement, the Court of Appeal set aside the judgement of the Kano election petition tribunal for lacking in merit.

In the evidence contained in page 67 of the copy of the Appeal Court judgement released on Tuesday, signed by the registrar, Mr Jameel Ibrahim Umar, the appellate court upheld the victory of Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The three-member panel of the Appeal Court, on Friday, November 17, 2023, dismissed the appeal filed by Governor Yusuf on the basis of his membership status.

The appellate court subsequently affirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of March 25, 2023, governorship poll in Kano.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday evening, the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi said page 67 of the certified copy of the judgement clearly indicated that the tribunal’s ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf was set aside.

Barrister Dederi insisted that contrary to what the judges read to the public in the courtroom on 17th November, the written evidence has vindicated Yusuf as the legitimate Governor of Kano State.